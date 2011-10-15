Video: Guitar World Plays New Rocksmith Game, Episode 1

Welcome to episode 1 of the "Guitar World Plays Rocksmith" series, where different Guitar World staffers play Rocksmith, a new authentic guitar game.

Maybe you've seen the ads for Rocksmith; they feature a monkey playing a flamed Epiphone Les Paul, with the slogan "Anyone Can Play Guitar." Check out the episode below, featuring our very own Paul Riario, and find out if that's true.

Rocksmith was created by Ubisoft, and it represents the next stage in the evolution of the guitar game. It's the first and only guitar game that lets you plug in with your own guitar, and it is available for Playstation 3 and Xbox 360. The game teaches you how to play guitar, charts your progress and builds your skills as you play.

Stay tuned for more episodes! In the meantime, check out rocksmith.ubi.com for more info about Rocksmith.

And now, Paul Riario playing Rocksmith: