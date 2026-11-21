Mooer has taken a novel approach to the amp modeler concept with the Future Flex – a next-gen amp modeler it with a weighty trick bag of features.

Fundamentally, it offers 55 amp models, 69 effects, four footswitches, a built-in speaker, an AI tone assistant and NAM A2 compatibility, unlocking thousands more free-to-use tones.

Add in a drum machine, looper, and a rounded 1.28” touchscreen at its center, and it certainly has the potential to be a powerhouse for creative sessions.

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Building off Mooer’s JBL-rivaling StemLab, the Future Flex is “built for players tired of cabling” by keeping everything in one box.

There is, however, a companion mobile app, which – with an interface that can configure just about everything the Future Flex can do – does look to be the best way to get into the nuts and bolts of the pedal.

And what it can do is quite impressive. Its Dual 2.2” Hi-Fi speakers pack a not-too-shabby 15-watts of stereo output, and there’s even an XLR input for microphones. It has 48 volts of phantom power. Recording directly into a DAW is a doddle, too.

Memory wise, there are 80 preset slots available and 10 slots have been set aside for third-party Impulse Responses. Its battery can run for up to six hours on one charge, and is fully juiced after two and a half hours of charging via USB-C. Portability is also key for the Future Flex, measuring at 396 × 178 × 179 mm and weighing just 1.2 kg.

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But this is 2026, and we’re knee deep in the AI hype, and so AI is a big feature here. There’s the same stem separation tech found in the StemLab, as well as AI tone generation for curating a full effects chain from user-entered prompts.

The NAM A2 integration is also a big one. It means that, actually, the quality of the native amp models arguably don’t even matter, because there’s access to thousands of next-gen amp models through the TONE3000 ecosystem.

(Image credit: Mooer)

Sure, the Future Flex might not oust the likes of the Quad Cortex and Tone Master Pro from the top of the amp modeling tree, but at £199 (an official US price is yet to be confirmed), it could offer plenty of value for players on the lookout for an affordable entry point into modeling.

The Mooer Future Flex is available now for £199 and comes in a choice of Snowfall White and Phantom Black finishes.

See Mooer for more.