I’m always interested in an affordable electric that brings a little personality, and the Guild Surfliner certainly qualifies. The offset outline, Catalina Blue finish, and trio of rocker switches give it bags of character before you’ve even plugged in. Musician’s Friend is currently slashing the price to only $349.99, that's a cool $150 off.

Our in-depth 4-star review praised the Surfliner’s low weight, stability, and sound, with its LB-1 bridge humbucker a particular highlight, saying, “It’s a little oddball but somehow manages to come together to produce some good Fender-based old-school sounds, which certainly match the ‘was it designed in the past?’ vibe.”

For anyone drawn to jangly cleans and scruffy garage-rock tones, that’s a promising starting point.

Personally, I think this makes an appealing second electric guitar for players looking to try something different without spending a fortune. It’s distinctive enough to turn a few heads, but the familiar scale length and versatile pickup arrangement keep it firmly in everyday-player territory.

Save $150 Guild Surfliner Catalina Blue: was $499.99 now $349.99 at Musician's Friend Save $150 on Guild’s characterful offset electric. Its LB-1 bridge humbucker, two DeArmond Aerosonic single-coils, and seven pickup combinations offer plenty to explore, while the satin-finished maple neck adds practical appeal. A tempting choice for players chasing retro looks and a broad spread of tones.

The pickup selection is what interests me most about the Surfliner. Guild pairs its LB-1 humbucker with DeArmond Aerosonic single-coils in the middle and neck positions, giving you several routes through clean rhythm parts, brighter leads, and thicker riffs. I like that balance in an affordable guitar, especially one that could cover a little bit of everything in rehearsals.

Instead of a conventional blade selector, each pickup has its own on/off rocker switch. That gives you seven combinations, including neck and bridge together or all three at once. I’d enjoy exploring those options when writing or recording, though switching between sounds takes more work than with a standard five-way. It’s worth considering if your set demands rapid pickup changes.

The hardware keeps things straightforward, with a tune-o-matic bridge and string-through-body arrangement rather than a vibrato. There’s also a satin-finished, C-shaped maple neck and a 25.5-inch scale.

Despite the Surfliner name, I’d see this as a versatile hardtail offset for indie, alternative, and rootsy rock players, with styling that gives it its own identity.

If your collection could use something a little less predictable, I think this Surfliner deserves a closer look.

It's worth noting that this is a closeout deal. Once the stock clears out, it's gone for good. For more deals like this one, head over to our Black Friday guitar deals hub page, where we've rounded up killer discounts on a range of gear.

Hear the guitar in action

Guild Surfliner Demo - YouTube Watch On

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