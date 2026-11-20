Eric Bibb and Seasick Steve have released a joint A-Side single together and, A) they are the most life-affirming tracks you’ll hear this week, and B) it is kind of weird that the two blues guitar legends haven’t collaborated together before.

They are both the same age. Okay, that’s not that remarkable. But they both live in Scandinavia, are both fans of each other’s work, and they’ve been doing this a long time.

Well, says Steve, it’s all down to scheduling.

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“I have known about and admired Eric for many years,” he says, “but man... we been like passing ships.”

The pair first met when Bibb was in London and decided to drop in and visit some buddies in the studio.

“I first met Seasick Steve in London where he was recording with two close friends, veteran producers Martin Terefe & Glen Scott,” says Bibb. “It wasn’t long before Steve and I discovered that our journeys were similar in many ways.

“Both of us are Americans, living for many years in Europe, pursuing careers playing blues, touring, recording and writing our own songs, often weighing in on current affairs and social issues, and still enjoying what we do at the age of 75.”

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The pair’s single is titled Lean On the Blues / What In the World Are We Gonna Do. Lean On the Blues has got Bibb’s super-warm, positively epicurean acoustic guitar sound complemented by the wiry electricity of Steve’s electric guitar, with both sharing the vocals. What In the World… finds Bibb on vocals, with Seasick Steve playing acoustic and electric.

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They are not making an album together – or at least not yet. But maybe they should. By the sounds of it they would not need to clear out too much time in the calendar.

They wrote these songs in one day, recorded them the next at Eastcote Studios, with the aforementioned production team of Terefe and Scott doing the honors in the control room.

On Lean on the Blues, they also provide some accompaniment. Scott plays Hammond organ, percussion, sings back-ups and provides additional guitars. Terefe plays bass guitar, with Karl Brazil – of Tony Iommi’s new solo album, From the Dark – playing drums.

“I have hardly not done any writing with anyone before,” says Seasick Steve. “Just kinda going my own road. But if I coulda dream-picked someone to write and jam with, it woulda been him.”

There is some new music coming from Bibb in 2027, with his Live At Ronnie Scott’s concert album scheduled for an April 30 release. You can pick up Eric Bibb and Seasick Steve's single on clear vinyl at Eastcote Recordings.