Welcome to Guitar World’s weekly gear round-up, your one-stop-shop for keeping up to date with what’s been happening in the big wide world of guitar gear over the past seven days.

From new electric guitars to amp modeler updates, the guitar industry is never short of fresh releases, and it can sometimes be hard to stay in the loop with every new launch.

To make things a little easier, we’ve put together an essential must-read guide that will cover the major releases, the boutique drops, and everything in between.

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Below you'll find my personal highlights from the week, along with plenty of honorable mentions for the new gear you might have missed. Agree with my picks? Have a highlight of your own? Let us know in the comments.

Gibson Billy Gibbons Pearly Gates 1959 Les Paul Standard

(Image credit: Gibson)

What a week it has been for signature guitars, and Les Pauls in particular. When Gibson announced in September that it had created a super-exclusive Collector’s Edition replica of Billy Gibbons’ iconic (and it really is iconic) 1959 Les Paul Standard, affectionately and officially known as Pearly Gates, there was always hope that it might see a wider release.

Well, this week it arrived.

And not only did this $19,999 beauty have the high-end Murphy Lab replica, put together with 3D scans by Tom Murphy and his fellow wizards of lutherie at the Gibson Custom Shop, but we had a US production model, too.

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This is huge. Okay, it does not have a hand-aged finish. But this Pearly Gates is one that’s priced in line with your regular ‘50s Les Paul Standards ($3,199), has a pair of humbuckers custom-wound to the ZZ Top frontman’s specifications, and a very nice Slow Iced Tea Fade finish.

Gibson launches two recreations of Billy Gibbons’ Pearly Gates Les Paul - YouTube Watch On

“The Gibson Custom model captures the original instrument in extraordinary detail, while the Gibson model translates its spirit into an inspiring guitar built to be played,” said Mat Koehler, Gibson’s VP of product.

“With these two new models, we wanted to give both dedicated players and serious collectors an opportunity to connect with the guitar that has remained at the center of Billy’s unmistakable sound for decades.”

And what’s next, an Epiphone model? Well, they did it for Kirk Hammett’s Greeny, and we don’t want to be starting debates over which Les Paul has more cultural cachet, Greeny or this here Pearly Gates. Both have great origin stories, an essential part of any legendary guitar, both a sound that’s all theirs… And both are on the market now.

For more: Gibson

Epiphone Limited Edition Joe Bonamassa Skinnerburst Les Paul Standard

(Image credit: PRIME PR GROUP)

One 1959 Les Paul Standard deserves another, and this week the Gibson-owned Epiphone saw its parent brand make a power move and decided to match it with an $849 replica of Joe Bonamassa’s Principal Skinner. With a Dirty Lemon burst finish, this guitar is a real looker.

Incredibly, some people were not happy. This has the Epiphone headstock, not the open-book of the Inspired By Gibson Custom range. It has Epiphone ProBuckers, not the Gibson USA pickups you get with an IGC model. But that’s so that it retails for $849.

These spec differences are worth pointing out. They are not worth grousing about. As Bonamassa demonstrated, the original Principal Skinner – which was the most-expensive guitar ever sold at auction to not have been owned by a famous artist – and the Skinnerburst both sound sensational. Only Principal Skinner is… Well, it is one of the rarest and most-valuable guitars on the planet and the Skinnerburst is priced for us regular Joes and Janes.

“I thought it would be fun to compare a guitar that retails for $849 against a guitar that's worth probably the price of a really nice house in the suburbs of Toledo, Ohio,” he explained.

“The Epi goes first, and sounds great. The O.G. Skinnerburst, surprise surprise, also sounds great. Remember now, the truss rod cover on [Principal Skinner] is worth more than the guitar that I was just playing.”

Quite. For $849, you get the brown hardshell guitar case lined with pink fur as per the original but stenciled with Nerdville/Bonamassa signature graphics, a COA, and a serious instrument that's limited to just 1,500 units worldwide. Bonamassa’s 1955 Epiphone Les Paul Standard in the Copper Iridescent finish was a real knockout.

For more: Epiphone

TWA Better Box

TWA Better Box Clean Harmonic Booster Pedal - YouTube Watch On

There is no magic pill to swallow to make us better people, or more importantly better guitar players, but is there a magic pedal to step on that at least makes us sound better? There is now, and it comes from the genius mind of the man who brought us the Tube Screamer, Susumu Tamura.

The pedal is called the BB-01 Better Box, and it adds the harmonic content and analog mojo of a tube amp to your sound, without adding any distortion. For players who want their clean tone to remain clean, or for those who already have enough gain in their signal, this is the compact two-knob sweetener for you.

It could not be easier to use. There’s a Louder knob and a Better knob. Louder adds output volume, and this puppy is capable of boosting your amp, with the pedal internally converting the input voltage to 30V for extra headroom. Better handles the odd/even harmonics. We can’t wait to try it. Can it do for clean tone what Tamura’s little green box did for drive?

For more: Godlyke Distribution

ALSO LAUNCHED THIS WEEK

Martin Robbie Robertson 1951 D-28

(Image credit: Martin)

Martin celebrates the 50th anniversary of The Band’s farewell show, The Last Waltz, with a forensic recreation of the D-28 that Robbie Robertson wrote The Weight on. This thing is a big vibe: Guatemalan rosewood on the back and sides, spruce on top, VTS ageing, scuffs, period-correct build, and every inch the $19,999 acoustic guitar.

For more: Martin

Fender California Deluxe

Exploring the California Deluxe Series | Fender - YouTube Watch On

Fender’s comprehensive refresh of its affordable acoustic lineup is well worth your attention, because there is something for everyone in there, and these play and sound great. We were lucky to play them during the summer. For $349, you can’t go wrong, and that 12-string Villager E is pure ’60s/’70s strumming heaven.

For more: Fender

Mooer Future Flex

(Image credit: Mooer Audio)

Here’s another future-forward technologically advanced proposition from Mooer Audio, that’s not quite an amp modeler, not a multi-effects unit, not a stereo speaker, but instead is ALL of these things and more, and comes with the promise of Tone3000 NAM A2 support.

It’s a four-footswitch tone workstation with all mod cons, and it’s so fresh it isn’t even on the Mooer site yet.

For more: Mooer Audio

Peterson EVH StroboClip

StroboClip EVH Teaser - YouTube Watch On

The StroboClip is awesome, exacting, the kind of thing any player needs to sanity-check their tuning, and it has just been given the Frankenstein makeover, complete with Eddie's 'sweetened' tunings. We're hot for tuner all right.

For more: Peterson Strobe Tuners

Rainger FX Microphonic Fuzz

Microphonic Fuzz | Rainger FX - YouTube Watch On

Always expect the unexpected from David Rainger. This is an analog fuzz pedal with an onboard microphone that picks up the ambient room noise – your amp, the crowd, a dog barking at the window – and allows you to use that to manipulate the sound.

“This microphone thickens the sound, magnifies the ambience of the room and makes everything sound far more ‘live’ and exciting!”

Okay, sold.

For more: Rainger FX

Fine Classics Plugins Rob Scallon Pedalboard

How I use my signature plugin - YouTube Watch On

Superstar of guitar YouTube Rob Scallon unveils his signature plugin, a virtual pedalboard that collects every tone and sound he has used and loved over the years, and, he says, has every tone you need. Does it have a Microphonic Fuzz, Rob? No! Well, it was almost every tone we needed until two minutes ago. But seriously, a very interesting plugin that was a year in the making.

For more: Fine Classic Plugins

PRS Guitars Custom 24 Maple Burl Limited Edition

(Image credit: PRS Guitars)

You would think by now that we would have gotten used to PRS Guitars dropping these exquisitely put together limited-run electrics, but the maple burl used on these limited run Custom 24s is ridiculously patterned. They are only making 300 of them, 100 each in Blue Zircon, Honey Gold, and Sage finishes.

For more: PRS Guitars

Mojotone and Rik Emmett Rock & Roll Machine

Rock & Roll Machine Guitar Pedal - Rik Emmett & Mojotone - YouTube Watch On

Have you heard the one about Mojotone pedal designed in collaboration with a Canadian rock guitar legend? No, wait, it’s not Alex Lifeson. This time Mojotone has joined forces with Rik Emmett of Triumph fame for the Rock & Roll Machine – it is an amp-in-a-box pedal based on a 50-watt Plexi and has 3-Band EQ, a Fat/Skinny knob, and the tantalizing ‘Oomph’ switch to offer a low-frequency boost.

For more: Mojotone

Fender’s American Professional Classic Shell Pink

(Image credit: Fender)

We see you, Fender, launching a cheeky wee Shell Pink refresh of the American Classic lineup as a US exclusive just ahead of Black Friday... And we like it.

For more: Fender