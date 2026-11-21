Back in 1981, Guitar World asked the late blues guitar master John Lee Hooker to tell us the secrets to the blues – his “recipe”, so to speak. The following is what he told us...

I play the blues. Most of those who will come and listen are from the young white audience. They will come up to me after a gig and say, “John Lee, how do you get the blues? How can I play the blues?” And I can’t rightly tell them.

Many of these young players have got it down technically. They’ve got it down on scales, notes, tablatures. They can play blues chords. They can watch me play and try to get the lick. But they’ve got no roots. They don’t know how it feels to have the blues. They haven’t experienced it.

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The real blues, the hard blues played by Albert King and Muddy Waters and B.B. King and Lightnin’ Hopkins and myself, it’s got no notation. It’s not a thing you can put in direct notes, it just comes out. It’s got no tuning, you just feel it late at night and you can’t sleep, so you get up and sing it out. And write a song – or it writes itself.

Now, when these kids come up to me and ask me how to get the blues, I could laugh it off and come back with some cute reply that would get the point across of how difficult a question that is – and at the same time illustrate this in a very blues kind of way. But there is also a deep way to answer these questions, and I’d rather answer it in a deep way.

So I came up with this metaphor, to signify the process of what goes into the blues. And I’m going to give you my ingredients, and tell you why they go in there, and leave it to you to figure out how to make it simmer just right. And if you can mix it up right and get it smokin’ then you’ll be ‘Cookin’ with the Hook’.

The few of us left who play the original hard blues, we had a hard time makin’ it. And all of that goes into playing the blues. So we got some hard luck ingredients in here, like an old shoe with worn-down heels, some hard luck, and whiskey.

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Because you never sang the blues if you have never had to go without money; if you never been hurt by love or had to sit up nights and be funky when your old lady gets goofed up. And that’s why I tore up a picture of a lost love into the stew. Because all my songs are built up on three things: women, life, and trouble. So I built them very sad, often about how I have been hurt by women. So if you put that in the pot, and you let it stew, you’ll be “Cookin’ with the Hook”.

I always sing about women, but I also at the same time always say sweet things about women. So for that, you’ve got to add seasoning to the stew: you get your black-eyed peas and some herbs; and don’t forget a healthy cupful of bent notes – because you got to bend those strings mightily to express the anguish and the joy that surpasses understanding.

When you stir that all up, if you get down to it, you’ll know how to do it. If you can find all these ingredients and make them your own, then you’ll be making the right kind of sound – another way to be “Cookin’ with the Hook”.