Graham Coxon and Manson Guitar Works have unveiled a new signature guitar collaboration, with the indie icon putting his name to a pair of limited edition T-styles.

These guitars are made in the UK, and you might need to have grown up in the UK to get the in-joke behind their finishes. If you’ve seen Coxon perform with The Waeve lately it will be no surprise, surprise to see the GC-1 arrive in Cilla Black. Meanwhile the slightly more upscale GC-1 comes in Bethnal Green, a pleasing almost-neon lizard shade of green.

Having grown up watching him play one with Blur, many of us will forever associate Coxon with the Fender Telecaster, but what’s the point of being friends with Matt Bellamy if you can’t get him to spec up a signature model that’s got everything but onboard GPS tracking and satellite internet?

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“Coming from a classic guitar design as inspiration, I wanted something more modern,” says Coxon. “The body disappears as you start to play, and the neck is as comfortable as chocolate – not too skinny and not too thick.”

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Manson Guitar Works) (Image credit: Manson Guitar Works) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

Is Coxon about to enter his shred era? That would be something. But it just goes to show that everyone needs at least one, but preferably two, high-performance guitars in rotation – and a Sustainiac at the neck position is the kind of hot-rodded appointment that can yield all manner of musical ideas.

To me, it’s an evolution of the simplest and best guitar design. But it still feels like a stripped-back hot rod Graham Coxon

“To me, it’s an evolution of the simplest and best guitar design,” adds Coxon. “But it still feels like a stripped-back hot rod. The bridge pickup sounds superb, and the Sustainiac neck pickup and associated switches allow for infinite mischief! I really could not do without it now.”

Both models have a two-piece swamp ash body. The GC-1 has a birdseye maple neck, the GC-3 has a roasted figured maple neck. Take another look at the GC-1 and you’ll notice that it has a kill-switch flush-mounted on the body. Kill-switches, Sustainiacs, custom-wound bridge humbuckers, and speedy necks: would the real Graham Coxon please stand up?

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We can tell you exactly when Coxon became smitten with Manson’s 21st-century reimagining of the T-style. It was onstage jamming with Bellamy when the Muse frontman’s guitar caught his eye.

Speaking to Guitar World, Bellamy said it totally caught him off-guard. It’s not like he planned all along to have Coxon on his guitar brand’s artist roster. Honestly, it was just…

“…A really nice surprise,” explained Bellamy. “That was totally organic. I was in a ’60s covers band with him just for fun [The Jaded Hearts Club Band]. And he saw me playing this thing that looked a little bit like a Telecaster, but he knew it wasn’t. He was like, ‘What is that? Can I try it out?… This is fucking amazing.’ So I got him one as a gift. Then he came down here, and the next thing he’s going to do a signature, which is great.’”

Yes it is. But you’ll need to be quick. They are only making 10 of each model. Head over to Manson Guitar Works for more info.