This year's best-ever Labor Day guitar deals include up to 60% off at Musician's Friend, 20% Fender savings and super cheap Spark amps – here’s 6 essential sales to shop right now

Labor Day 2025 is a still a couple days away yet, but there's already some fantastic Labor Day guitar deals popping up to help you satiate your GAS (Gear Acquisition Syndrome) over the weekend. Some discounts I've spotted are up there with what I'd expect to see around the Black Friday guitar deals time of year, so if you can't hold out until the end of November, now's the time to shop.

With hearty discounts up to 50% on a huge range of gear from Fender to Epiphone, Schecter to Martin at Sweetwater, through to potential 60% savings, plus discount coupons, at Musician's Friend, now is the best opportunity of the year so far to save money on some new guitar goodies; whether that's a shred-worthy electric guitar, an angelic acoustic guitar, or a thunderous new bass.

More of the biggest names in music retail have gone all in on the Labor Day sales this year too, with big hitters like Guitar Center, Fender and Guitar Tricks all slashing prices on some of their most popular products and services.

In my experience, most sales should hang about for at least a couple of days after Labor Day, but if you see something you like, I would recommend picking it up as soon as possible before the sale ends or potentially limited stock runs out.

I've highlighted what I think are the best Labor Day guitar sales in town right now.

Musician’s Friend Labor Day: Up to 60% off + coupons! With up to 60% off, the Musician’s Friend Labor Day sale has some of the most amazing savings on guitar gear online right now. Musician’s Friend is also offering a Labor Day Coupon to tempt you further, which offers additional savings on selected items. If you're going to start shopping anywhere, this is the sale to beat. Highlights

- Supro Delegate Custom tube combo: $3,299, $2,799

- Keeley Compressor Plus: $149, $126.65

- Epiphone Les Paul Custom Quilt: $799, $649 Read more ▼

Sweetwater Labor Day: Up to 50% off big guitar brands

Sweetwater’s huge Labor Day event is a who’s who of big-name brands, with hearty discounts on Fender, D'Angelico, Gibson, Schecter, Sterling By Music Man, Taylor, Martin and so much more. The sale ends on September 3, so you'll want to be quick if you spot something you like.



Highlights

- Epiphone Dave Grohl DG-335: $1,299, $999

- D'Angelico Prem DC XT Semi-hollow: $799.99, $699.99

- Gibson Les Paul Supreme Koa Top: $4,499, $3,999 Read more ▼

Fender Labor Day: Affinity to American Pro savingRevamp your current rig with unbeatable Labor Day deals on Fender electric guitars, basses, and accessories. With models from the American Pro II and Acoustasonic range included, alongside more affordable Affinity models, don’t miss this chance to score the instrument you’ve been dreaming of at a fantastic price. Highlights

- American Pro II Tele Deluxe: $1,889.99, $1,699.99

- American Pro II Strat: $1,839.99, $1,649.99

- Limited Edition Affinity Jag: $377.99, $302.39 Read more ▼

Guitar Center Labor Day: Massive up to 30% off sale Packed to the brim with gear exclusive to Guitar Center, the up to 30% off Labor Day sale is the perfect place for those who want to stand out from the crowd when it comes to their guitars, pedals, and amps. With some mega savings on Fender, Gibson, Line 6, Squier, Walrus Audio, and loads more, it’s well worth checking out if you want to save yourself some big money this Labor Day weekend. Highlights

- Squier Classic Vibe '70s, Daphne Blue: $484.99, $379.99

- Boss Katana Mini: $114.99, $99.99

- Walrus Audio Qi Etherealizer Multi-FX: $449.99, $382.49 Read more ▼

Positive Grid sale: Up to 40% off

It’s not just the Spark 2 with money off for Labor Day, as you can also grab a discount on the teeny-tiny yet very loud Spark Go, as well as the Spark Mini, which is a GW team favorite. There's also some discounts on BIAS software., plus the Spark Edge and Live Smart amp/PA systems. Highlights

- Spark 2: $299, $269

- Spark Mini: $229, $205

- Spark Mini Vai: $249, $225 Read more ▼

Reverb Labor Day: Up to 80% off

If you’re looking for a Labor Day gear bargain, then it’s definitely worth checking out the Labor Day sale over at Reverb. Featuring a whole load of gear both pre-owned and brand new, there’s plenty of big brand guitar gear at a discount to sink your teeth into. Highlights

- PRS Limited Edition SE Custom 24: $849, 679.20

- MXR M279 Deep Phase Phaser: $129.99, $49.99

- Gibson LP '59 Reissue Murphy Lab: $8,995, $7,645 Read more ▼

Guitar Tricks All-Access annual plan: save a huge 65% This mega deal on an All-Access annual plan for Guitar Tricks is a surefire way to bring your guitar playing up to scratch. It includes a huge array of content and freebies, including key licks and boot camps that will suit beginner and intermediate players, alongside a Guitar Setup guide and other useful tools. Read more ▼

Other Labor Day sale to explore