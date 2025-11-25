Boss is slicing through the Black Friday noise with sizable discounts on the practice-friendly Katana amps, our number one looper, and a classic distortion pedal for only $54.99
Save big on a host of Boss gear this Black Friday, and yes, it includes the various sizes of Katana, DS-1, RC-1, GT-1000, and so much more
Well, we're finally in Black Friday week. The biggest sales event of the year is just days away, and with it comes a slew of Black Friday guitar deals. If you've spent even an hour on the internet lately, youll know it's getting pretty intense with deals being shoved in your face from every angle. Now, I don't want to add to the noise, but when I spot big discounts on a myriad of Boss products, I need to shout about it.
Okay, it's fair to say Boss is easily one of the most important names in effects. Founded by the Roland Corporation in 1973, Boss has been at the forefront of effects pedal design, creating some of the most beloved stomps to ever grace the stage. This Black Friday really is the perfect opportunity to stock up on Boss products, including some of the best practice amps, loopers, tuners, distortion pedals, and more.
Whether you’re looking to upgrade your gear, expand your effects collection, or find the perfect gift for a guitarist in your life, now is the time to take advantage of these pretty significant discounts. Below is a selection of the best Boss items currently on sale, so you can snag a fantastic deal during this shopping season.
Read moreRead less▼
Boss’ Katana 50 is the new benchmark for modern practice amplifiers. It’s got more juice than a Sicilian lemon, more tone than 80s Schwarzenegger, and more versatility than Matthew McConaughey – thanks to its unbelievably-good digital modeling technology, including a Tube Logic modeling system that adds realistic valve-y feel to your chosen tone. Throw in some serious connectivity and you’ve got a beginner-friendly workhorse that’ll see you right through to thousand-cap venues. Read our 4.5-star review.
Read moreRead less▼
As far as simple loopers go, it's hard to look past the RC-1. In our review, we said, "The Boss RC-1 Loop Station is a really easy-to-use looper pedal with great functionality, 12 minutes record time, stereo ins and outs, and superb build quality. This pedal is perfect for simple looping in a live performance setting or for writing."
Read more: Boss RC-1 review.
Read moreRead less▼
The Boss DS-1 Distortion is an absolute classic of the genre. Stomped by everyone from Kurt Cobain to Joe Satriani, its affordability and rampant gain have made it one of the most popular guitar pedals of all time. Perhaps that’s why I’ve owned two in my lifetime, after regretting selling the first – but, incredibly, I’m now considering buying another.
Read moreRead less▼
Whether you need a great variety of expressive tones for performing on stage or want to create entirely new signature sounds, the Boss GT-1000 delivers extremely powerful guitar tone and effects capabilities in a stage-worthy, portable, all-in-one rig package.
Read more: Boss GT-1000 review
Read moreRead less▼
It might not be as exciting as a new guitar or pedal, but quality guitar cables are a must for any guitarist. Over at the Musician's Friend early Black Friday sale, we spotted this Boss Instrument/Patch cable bundle with a nice $10 discount. It features a single instrument cable and two patch cables, making it a great buy for guitarists who need to stock up for less.
Read moreRead less▼
The Boss Katana is arguably one of the most revered practice amps of the last few years, and it’s easy to see why. Loaded with top-notch effects and amp models as well as three power settings, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better practice solution on the market.
Shop more Black Friday sales
- Amazon: Black Friday instrument deals
- B&H Photo: Early Bird Holiday deals
- Fender store: Player II Strat lowest price ever
- Guitar Center: Up to 40% Black Friday sale
- Guitar Tricks:
$899$99 annual sub
- IK Multimedia: Up to $300 off Tonex hardware
- Musician's Friend: Early Black Friday 50% sale
- Native Instruments: Over 50% off UA bundle
- Plugin Boutique: 100s of software savings
- Positive Grid: Up to $50 Spark savings
- Reverb: Black Friday early access
- Sweetwater: Up to 80% off Black Friday sale
- Universal Audio: 12 Days of UAD software sale
- Waves: Huge plugin bundle deals up to 95% off
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
Daryl is a Senior Deals Writer at Guitar World, where he creates and maintains our 200+ buyer's guides, finds the best deals on guitar products, and tests the latest gear. His reviews have been featured in prominent publications like Total Guitar, Guitarist, Future Music magazine, and MusicRadar.com.
During his career, he has been lucky enough to talk to many of his musical heroes, having interviewed Slash and members of Sum 41, Foo Fighters, The Offspring, Thrice, and more. In a past life, Daryl worked in music retail. For a little under a decade, he advised everyone from absolute beginners to seasoned pros on the right gear for their needs.
Daryl is a fully qualified sound engineer, holding a first-class Bachelor's degree in Creative Sound Production from the University of Abertay.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.