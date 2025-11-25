Boss is slicing through the Black Friday noise with sizable discounts on the practice-friendly Katana amps, our number one looper, and a classic distortion pedal for only $54.99

Well, we're finally in Black Friday week. The biggest sales event of the year is just days away, and with it comes a slew of Black Friday guitar deals. If you've spent even an hour on the internet lately, youll know it's getting pretty intense with deals being shoved in your face from every angle. Now, I don't want to add to the noise, but when I spot big discounts on a myriad of Boss products, I need to shout about it.

Okay, it's fair to say Boss is easily one of the most important names in effects. Founded by the Roland Corporation in 1973, Boss has been at the forefront of effects pedal design, creating some of the most beloved stomps to ever grace the stage. This Black Friday really is the perfect opportunity to stock up on Boss products, including some of the best practice amps, loopers, tuners, distortion pedals, and more.

Whether you’re looking to upgrade your gear, expand your effects collection, or find the perfect gift for a guitarist in your life, now is the time to take advantage of these pretty significant discounts. Below is a selection of the best Boss items currently on sale, so you can snag a fantastic deal during this shopping season.

#1 practice amp Save 18% ($64.36) Boss Katana 50 Gen 3: was $349.99 now $285.63 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Boss’ Katana 50 is the new benchmark for modern practice amplifiers. It’s got more juice than a Sicilian lemon, more tone than 80s Schwarzenegger, and more versatility than Matthew McConaughey – thanks to its unbelievably-good digital modeling technology, including a Tube Logic modeling system that adds realistic valve-y feel to your chosen tone. Throw in some serious connectivity and you’ve got a beginner-friendly workhorse that’ll see you right through to thousand-cap venues. Read our 4.5-star review .

Save 18% ($20) Boss RC-1 Looper: was $109.99 now $89.99 at Guitar Center Read more Read less ▼ As far as simple loopers go, it's hard to look past the RC-1. In our review, we said, "The Boss RC-1 Loop Station is a really easy-to-use looper pedal with great functionality, 12 minutes record time, stereo ins and outs, and superb build quality. This pedal is perfect for simple looping in a live performance setting or for writing."



Read more: Boss RC-1 review.

Save 21% ($15) Boss DS-1 Distortion: was $69.99 now $54.99 at Guitar Center Read more Read less ▼ The Boss DS-1 Distortion is an absolute classic of the genre. Stomped by everyone from Kurt Cobain to Joe Satriani, its affordability and rampant gain have made it one of the most popular guitar pedals of all time. Perhaps that’s why I’ve owned two in my lifetime, after regretting selling the first – but, incredibly, I’m now considering buying another.

Save $210 Boss GT-1000: was $1,209.99 now $999.99 at guitarworld.com Read more Read less ▼ Whether you need a great variety of expressive tones for performing on stage or want to create entirely new signature sounds, the Boss GT-1000 delivers extremely powerful guitar tone and effects capabilities in a stage-worthy, portable, all-in-one rig package.

Read more: Boss GT-1000 review

Save 20% ($10) Boss Instrument Cable Bundle: was $49.99 now $39.99 at Musician's Friend Read more Read less ▼ It might not be as exciting as a new guitar or pedal, but quality guitar cables are a must for any guitarist. Over at the Musician's Friend early Black Friday sale, we spotted this Boss Instrument/Patch cable bundle with a nice $10 discount. It features a single instrument cable and two patch cables, making it a great buy for guitarists who need to stock up for less.

Shop more Black Friday sales