Cort Launches MR Series Guitar with Madagascar Rosewood

Cort has unveiled the MR710F-MD, the Madagascar rosewood version of its MR710F electro-acoustic guitar.
- The reddish Madagascar rosewood back and sides provide a bright presence with less bass compared to Indian rosewood. The high end sparkles with more liveliness and immediate tactile response to provide a sonic character that’s comparable to Brazilian rosewood.
- From top to bottom, the MR710F-MD represents the best of MR Series design, including a classic dreadnaught body and Venetian cutaway for easy high-fret access. A Sitka spruce top balances strength and flexibility with a versatile sonic character. A genuine bone nut and saddle have been crafted from water buffalo bone for the most natural and transparent transfer of strong vibrational energy into the body and mahogany neck. The rosewood fingerboard has 20 frets with dot inlay and a 25.3” scale leading to the dovetail neck joint.
- The MR710F-MD is equipped with the Fishman Presys Onboard Preamp System. This three-band EQ, LED tuner, and phase control offers sonic flexibility and convenience with a Sonicore Pickup that delivers a natural acoustic sound for both live and recording applications. Cort’s exclusive scooped surface bridge enhances the MR710F-MD’s sustain with greater string angle from the saddle to the body while reducing tension on the strings across the neck.
For more information, visit cortguitars.com.
MSRP: $599 USD
MAP: $399 USD