“That’s my little secret weapon... Old Blue”: Pantera’s Rex Brown has teamed up with Morley on a recreation of the wah pedal so good Dimebag used to borrow it

NAMM 2025: Pantera bassist Rex Brown has joined forces with Morley on a new signature wah pedal based on his long-serving Pro Series II unit, ‘Old Blue’.

Brown has been using Morley pedals since the 1970s, but reportedly picked up Old Blue at some point in the 1990s. Since then it’s found use on Pantera records, including The Great Southern Trendkill and Reinventing the Steel and has been a pretty constant feature on his live ’board, to boot.

“Old Blue is more than just a pedal,” states the press release. “It’s been Rex Brown’s trusty sidekick for over three decades.”

The new signature wah build is available exclusively from Sweetwater and offers a “modified recreation” of Old Blue.

(Image credit: Morley)

As such, it features the same through-hole circuitry and componentry of the 1990s Pro Series II, but is modded per Brown’s preference, to offer an “intense monstrous sweep” more in keeping with the brand’s ’70s builds.

“It is virtually immune to outside noise and EMI [electromagnetic interference],” notes Morley. “You can also get phase shifter-like tones when slowly rocking the treadle back and forth.”

Morley Rex Brown "Old Blue" Wah Pedal Demo | This Wah Pedal Isn’t Just for Bass! - YouTube Watch On

The advantage of the ’90s build – and one of the key selling points of Morley’s design ever since – is the wah’s switchless activation. This means it can be engaged by simply moving the rocker (as opposed to the Cry Baby-style under-toe switch) and bypassed when you step off it.

Then there’s a wah-level knob offering an additional 15dB of volume, a premium buffer circuit, an LED indicator and a glow-in-the-dark foot plate grip.

(Image credit: Morley)

Further personalization comes in the amusing redesign of the logo, which sees a small Rex taking the place of the traditional Morley Man icon.

The demo video also showcases the wah’s capabilities when paired with guitar – and it’s said the late Dimebag Darrell was also known to borrow Old Blue in the studio.

Tantalisingly, Morley pitches Old Blue as the first in a series of Classic Series pedals that it plans to unveil this year, so it looks like we can expect more vintage-inspired signature models and reissues to come.

“That’s my little secret weapon... Old Blue,” summarizes Brown – and, for those willing to part with the necessary $179 to secure one, it can be yours, too.

Head to Sweetwater for more information.