“I wanted to fix every issue I’ve ever had dialing in metal tones”: Warm Audio crafts a signature overdrive for Ryan “Fluff” Bruce – and it's being billed as the perfect tube screamer for modern metal

NAMM 2026: Beloved YouTuber guitarist and producer Ryan “Fluff” Bruce is expanding his signature gear empire with a new overdrive pedal from Warm Audio.

The Limited Edition Fluff Drive, which succeeds his Music Man Signature guitar, is a “screaming overdrive” engineered specifically for metal guitars and high-gain tones.

In a surprise to no one, the pedal is modeled on the infamous Ibanez TS808 Tube Screamer, but takes three steps forward with a modded mid-enhance circuit, low-boost control, and a high/low noise gate.

Through his YouTube channel, Riffs, Beards & Gear, “Fluff” has, as WA puts it, “pushed thousands of pedals to their limits,” and it's that wealth of experience that this collaboration is leaning into for this next-gen screamer.

Warm Audio Fluff Drive Overdrive Pedal Deep Dive - YouTube Watch On

Tonally, then, expect “aggressive mids, tight punch, and instant clarity,” all aspects catering to modern gig rigs, however low the tuning. It’s taken the ‘green scream’ recipe and brought it bang up to date.

Available in White and Teal colorways, on board controls include the classic trio of controls you'd expect from a pedal of this kind – Drive, Level, and Tone – while the Mid-Enhance, sweepable from 150 Hz to 2500 Hz, and Gate features complete the five main switches. There are also mini switches for Pre/Post/Off, dictating where in the signal chain the Mid-boost happens, in relation to its gain, and Low-Boost/Classic.

The gate is meant to be subtle yet functional, rather than choke out notes, but it can be bypassed completely via a top-mounted switch. All this conspires to make a “fast and focused” overdrive pedal for players that rely on pushing their amps into “controlled chaos.”

Being modern-minded too, it's just as welcoming of a classic Strat as it is a beefy baritone guitar, or extended-range instrument, with the low-boost circuit tailored for seven- and eight-string players.

It runs off 18V of power for increased headroom, meaning pedalboard power supplies would help streamline the number of plugs needed for a player’s board. But for a more streamlined setup, it can be switched to 9V via its second top-mounted switch.

Under the hood, you’ll find premium components, including JRC4558 op-amps and discrete transistors, JFETs, which help justify its $199/€219/£209 price tag.

“Warm Audio is circuit-obsessed enough to dig deep into every diode and resistor, but also experienced enough to help me nail the classic sound players expect,” says “Fluff.”

“Together with them, I wanted to fix every issue I’ve ever had dialing in metal tones on similar pedals or even the original. Warm worked with me on even the tiniest modification until the pedal did exactly what I always wished those circuits would do. The Fluff Drive is the result: the classic vibe, but with the ideal controls for metal implemented the way I’ve always wanted.”

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Warm Audio) (Image credit: Warm Audio)

The Warm Audio Fluff Drive is available for $199/€219/£209.

Visit Warm Audio for more.

The release comes after the guitarist’s Music Man signature got an affordable Sterling version last year.