The world’s first vinyl record to be shaped like a Stratocaster pickguard has been released.
It’s a single pressing, meaning it’s just the right size to sit on a turntable without its pointed extremities causing any issues. We’ve seen colored vinyls before, and shaped picture disks aren’t new – but we don’t see a guitar-inspired one every day. It is a nice novelty.
The vinyl comes from LA-band Touché Amoré, who have released a new single titled (I Can’t Get Out Of) My Own Way. It was recorded with the help of a few Fender Stratocasters, so a Strat-inspired vinyl just Makes Sense.
And before you ask, yes, this is an official collaboration.
“We’ve spent much of our career coming up with unique ways to package our records,” the band says in a statement.
“Given our deep relationship and penchant for Fender guitars (plus the song being recorded on two Stratocasters) it made a lot of sense to bring the idea of a ‘playable pickguard’ to them in the form of a shaped vinyl disc.”
The vinyl is an impressive creation. It’s got that Tortoiseshell vibe going on. There is also a Parchment pressing. The proportions are just right. It’s got a three-ply look about it in the packaging.
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
It’s definitely one of the best guitar-themed vinyls. It’s up there with Skid Row’s Youth Gone Wild from 1989, which was pressed into the shape of an electric guitar; and Rainbow’s Can't Let You Go from 1983, which took the form of a Fender Strat.
We can’t help but feel we don’t see enough guitar-inspired LPs out there, though. Maybe John Mayer can release his next single on a Silver Sky pickguard vinyl. Just a thought.
Unfortunately, the first pressings have already sold out, but Touché Amoré have announced more are on the way.
Visit the Touché Amoré website for more.
Matt is the GuitarWorld.com News Editor, and has been writing and editing for the site for five years. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 19 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. During his GW career, he’s interviewed Peter Frampton, Zakk Wylde, Tosin Abasi, Matteo Mancuso and more, and has profiled the CEOs of Guitar Center and Fender.
When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt performs with indie rock duo Esme Emerson, and has previously opened for the likes of Ed Sheeran, Keane, Japanese House and Good Neighbours.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.