The world’s first vinyl record to be shaped like a Stratocaster pickguard has been released.

It’s a single pressing, meaning it’s just the right size to sit on a turntable without its pointed extremities causing any issues. We’ve seen colored vinyls before, and shaped picture disks aren’t new – but we don’t see a guitar-inspired one every day. It is a nice novelty.

The vinyl comes from LA-band Touché Amoré, who have released a new single titled (I Can’t Get Out Of) My Own Way. It was recorded with the help of a few Fender Stratocasters, so a Strat-inspired vinyl just Makes Sense.

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And before you ask, yes, this is an official collaboration.

“We’ve spent much of our career coming up with unique ways to package our records,” the band says in a statement.

“Given our deep relationship and penchant for Fender guitars (plus the song being recorded on two Stratocasters) it made a lot of sense to bring the idea of a ‘playable pickguard’ to them in the form of a shaped vinyl disc.”

(Image credit: Press/Prescription PR)

The vinyl is an impressive creation. It’s got that Tortoiseshell vibe going on. There is also a Parchment pressing. The proportions are just right. It’s got a three-ply look about it in the packaging.

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It’s definitely one of the best guitar-themed vinyls. It’s up there with Skid Row’s Youth Gone Wild from 1989, which was pressed into the shape of an electric guitar; and Rainbow’s Can't Let You Go from 1983, which took the form of a Fender Strat.

Touché Amoré - (I Can't Get Out Of) My Own Way (Visualizer) - YouTube Watch On

We can’t help but feel we don’t see enough guitar-inspired LPs out there, though. Maybe John Mayer can release his next single on a Silver Sky pickguard vinyl. Just a thought.

Unfortunately, the first pressings have already sold out, but Touché Amoré have announced more are on the way.

Visit the Touché Amoré website for more.