You grab your favorite guitar, sit down hoping to finally map out the fretboard, and suddenly you're three hours deep in the YouTube rabbit hole. Because there's no real roadmap, you usually walk away with a handful of disjointed party tricks instead of actual playing fluency. If you want to break out of that rut, jumping on this Guitar Tricks Black Friday deal is a no-brainer. Instead of paying the usual $899 value for a full year and a massive stack of extras, you can grab the whole package right now for a mere 99 bucks.

It's sensational value, without a doubt one of the best Black Friday guitar deals we've seen so far. Read on to find out what makes it so great.

Save 89% ($800) Guitar Tricks All Access: was $899 now $99 at Guitar Tricks Think about it: this entire package costs less than a couple of half-hour sessions with a local teacher. For Black Friday, Guitar Tricks is hacking $800 off their annual all-access pass. You aren't just getting the standard year of lessons, either – they're throwing in the Ultimate Beginner Bundle. That means custom practice schedules, jam tracks, ebooks, and bootcamps are all included in your rig. It's a massive $899 package sitting at just $99. If you want to dial in your chops for the rest of the year and straight through 2027, this is the most practical way to pull it off.

We've thoroughly tested nearly every online guitar learning platform, and Guitar Tricks consistently takes the top spot. It earned that place in our best online guitar lessons guide simply because it's the most well-rounded curriculum out there. It also earned a full five stars out of five in our Guitar Tricks review.

Regardless of your skill level or what kind of gear you're plugging into, it gives your practice sessions some much-needed structure. Whether you're hunting down a specific country hybrid-picking technique, deep-diving into an artist's signature tone, or just trying to learn one of their 800+ licensed songs, the roadmap is always clear.

If you're totally new to the instrument, or maybe just pulling your Strat out of the closet after a long hiatus, this platform eliminates analysis paralysis. Their Core Learning System walks you step-by-step from physical basics, like alternate picking and voicing open chords, straight into sitting in the rhythm pocket and developing early lead chops.

And thankfully, you aren't just grinding through sterile scale exercises; you apply those fresh skills immediately to real riffs. Once you've got the foundation under your fingers, the program lets you branch out into dedicated, style-specific paths for blues, rock, country, and acoustic.

You aren't just getting a bare-bones subscription here. This Black Friday drop loads up your gig bag with enough bonus material to keep you woodshedding for a long time. Here is exactly what’s included in the bundle:

Yearly Subscription Access (Normally $359)

(Normally $359) Custom Lesson Plan (Normally $99)

(Normally $99) Premium Bootcamp Access (Normally $79)

(Normally $79) 100 Essential Licks Series (Normally $79)

(Normally $79) Ultimate Beginner Guide (Normally $29)

(Normally $29) Guitar Setup Guide (Normally $29)

(Normally $29) Guitar Soloing Guide eBook (Normally $29)

(Normally $29) Four Bonus Learning Tools (Normally $196)

When you add it all up, $99 for the whole bundle is wild. It boils down to around $8.25 a month. You'll literally pay more than that for a fresh pack of guitar strings. Plus, they back the whole thing with a 60-day money-back guarantee, so you can plug in and test drive it completely risk-free.

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