Fender is laying down the gauntlet to all other Labor Day guitar sales – save up to $200 off an American Pro II Strat or Tele, and so much more

Labor Day is right around the corner, and with it comes a slew of sales from some of the biggest names in the game. One of the best sales we've spotted so far can be found on the official Fender website, where a wide selection of US-made models are seeing significant discounts of up to 20% off! For a limited time, you can discover an incredible selection of guitars from the iconic American Professional II range, alongside the innovative Acoustasonic series.

Whether you're searching for a classic Strat, a workhorse Tele, a versatile Jazzmaster, a smooth Jazz Bass, or even acoustic guitars and spare parts, there's something for everyone in this epic sale. You have a limited time to get involved, so don't miss your chance to snag these top-quality instruments at unbeatable prices.

Fender Labor Day Sale

Revamp your current rig with unbeatable deals on Fender electric guitars, basses, and accessories. With models from the American Pro II and Acoustasonic range included, don’t miss this chance to score the instruments you’ve been dreaming of at fantastic prices. Read more ▼

The First model we'd be checking out in this sale is the American Professional II Telecaster Deluxe, which has $190 off. This stunning guitar offers top-tier performance with a unique Deep "C"-shaped neck profile with rolled fingerboard edges for superb comfort and playability. The duo of V-Mod II Double Tap humbucking pickups delivers everything from hard rock grit to blues to clean country and even metal.

The American Professional II Stratocaster combines over sixty years of innovation with modern player needs. It features a Deep "C" neck for superb playability and V-Mod II pickups for the timeless sound of a Strat. We love this guitar and think it's a steal with a sizable $200 off.

The Limited Edition American Performer Timber Telecaster, crafted in Corona, California, features Yosemite single-coil pickups for those iconic Tele tones. With a comfortable “Modern C” neck and 22 jumbo frets, it's designed for contemporary playability. Save a generous $320 off.

Of course, there is a lot more on offer. We invite you to visit Fender.com to explore their impressive selection and take advantage of the latest sale.