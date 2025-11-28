Been waiting to buy your dream guitar? Guitar Center has just introduced a 15% off coupon for Black Friday – for a limited time only
The musical instrument retail giant is one-upping itself by offering a coupon that's eligible to use on over 13,000 products
If you're anything like me, you probably have a list of guitar gear and accessories that you’re waiting to buy on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Well, Guitar Center is catering to those of us who love a good deal or two (’cause, let’s face it, who doesn't?) – and thankfully, it's worth the wait.
The musical instrument retail giant is offering 15% off on more than 13,000 products from today through to November 30 on purchases over $199 with the code BF15, and there are some tasty instruments included in this hefty batch.
Team GW has spent some time scouring Guitar Center for the best deals, for your viewing – or, better yet, purchasing – pleasure.
Read moreRead less▼
Guitar Center: Black Friday Sale
With hearty discounts on guitars from Fender and Gibson to a slew of pianos, drum kits, accessories, and more, there is plenty on offer in this epic Black Friday sale!
Read moreRead less▼
The Special 000-X1AE brings together over 180 years of craftsmanship with a modern, eco-friendly build. Its solid Sitka spruce top and figured rosewood-pattern HPL back and sides deliver that balanced, resonant tone Martin is famous for, while the comfortable mahogany neck and Richlite fingerboard make it effortlessly playable. And with Fishman MX electronics onboard, you’re ready for the stage or studio right out of the box. Save $97.50 at Guitar Center.
Read moreRead less▼
Built to John Petrucci's exact specifications, the JP15 7-string pairs a lightweight okoume body with a quilted maple top for a look that’s every bit as bold as its sound. A roasted maple neck and fingerboard add brightness and stability, while the custom DiMarzio Illuminators, piezo bridge, and onboard 20dB boost give you endless tonal range. Add in the JP tremolo, Schaller lockers, and a custom Mono case, and you’ve got a pro-level powerhouse built for the stage. Save big now at Guitar Center.
Read moreRead less▼
While vintage-inspired Strats can run sky-high, the Fender Noventa Stratocaster keeps that classic Fender feel alive without the hefty price tag, and, according to our review, its sheer coolness could hardly be denied. Its dual MP-90 pickups pack punchy mids and sparkling clarity, while the modern “C” neck and hardtail bridge make it a dream to play.
Read moreRead less▼
Next up is the classic Höfner Ignition Violin Bass. The original ’63 model is a true icon, but its vintage counterparts can command some seriously steep prices. Luckily, the Ignition Series brings that same unmistakable look and warm, woody thump to a far more accessible range. With its lightweight hollow build, spruce top, and flamed maple back and sides, it feels and sounds every bit like the real deal – plus you get upgraded hardware inspired by Höfner’s higher-end models.
In addition to this massive Black Friday sale, there is also up to $300 off Yamaha products, as well as up to 30% off Boss & Roland.
And, with over 13,000 products included, there are tons more guitars, amps, pedals and accessories to choose from, so we highly recommend checking out the full list on the official Guitar Center website.
Just don't forget to add the discount code at checkout!
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.