Been waiting to buy your dream guitar? Guitar Center has just introduced a 15% off coupon for Black Friday – for a limited time only

If you're anything like me, you probably have a list of guitar gear and accessories that you’re waiting to buy on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Well, Guitar Center is catering to those of us who love a good deal or two (’cause, let’s face it, who doesn't?) – and thankfully, it's worth the wait.

The musical instrument retail giant is offering 15% off on more than 13,000 products from today through to November 30 on purchases over $199 with the code BF15, and there are some tasty instruments included in this hefty batch.

Team GW has spent some time scouring Guitar Center for the best deals, for your viewing – or, better yet, purchasing – pleasure.

Guitar Center: Black Friday Sale

With hearty discounts on guitars from Fender and Gibson to a slew of pianos, drum kits, accessories, and more, there is plenty on offer in this epic Black Friday sale!

The Special 000-X1AE brings together over 180 years of craftsmanship with a modern, eco-friendly build. Its solid Sitka spruce top and figured rosewood-pattern HPL back and sides deliver that balanced, resonant tone Martin is famous for, while the comfortable mahogany neck and Richlite fingerboard make it effortlessly playable. And with Fishman MX electronics onboard, you're ready for the stage or studio right out of the box. Save $97.50 at Guitar Center.

Next up is the classic Höfner Ignition Violin Bass. The original '63 model is a true icon, but its vintage counterparts can command some seriously steep prices. Luckily, the Ignition Series brings that same unmistakable look and warm, woody thump to a far more accessible range. With its lightweight hollow build, spruce top, and flamed maple back and sides, it feels and sounds every bit like the real deal – plus you get upgraded hardware inspired by Höfner's higher-end models.

In addition to this massive Black Friday sale, there is also up to $300 off Yamaha products, as well as up to 30% off Boss & Roland.

And, with over 13,000 products included, there are tons more guitars, amps, pedals and accessories to choose from, so we highly recommend checking out the full list on the official Guitar Center website.



Just don't forget to add the discount code at checkout!