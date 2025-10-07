Amazon has failed to deliver any truly good Prime Day deals for guitar players – I'm shopping the Musician's Friend Rocktober sale instead, with up to 40% off guitar gear

For many, the beginning of Fall conjures up thoughts of autumnal leaves, pumpkin spice lattes, and trick-or-treating. Over at Guitar World, we prefer a noisier October, full of high-octane electric guitars , ground-shaking combo amps , and beautiful acoustic guitars . Luckily, the good folks over at Musician's Friend feel exactly the same. The musical instrument retailer is currently running the aptly named Rocktober sale, giving you up to 40% off a range of music gear from the likes of Fender, Gibson, Martin, Schecter, Ernie Ball, and so much more.

With offers on everything from extreme metal guitars to shoegaze-appropriate offset guitars , everyone is covered. So, no matter your playing style or guitar preferences, you're sure to find something to sink your teeth into here. That said, it's not just guitars going cheap; you'll also find tasty discounts on accessories, live sound equipment, and even drums – so your whole band can get in on the action!

Musician's Friend Rocktober Sale: Up to 40% off

The Musician's Friend Rocktober sale has landed, and you can bag up to 40% off a range of big-name brands such as Fender, Martin, Taylor, and more.

With so much on offer, we thought we'd try and make your life a little easier by picking out a few of our favorite deals.

First up, we have to shout out the incredible Epiphone DG-335, which has $300 slashed off the price. Grohl’s Gibson has become iconic, and now with the Epiphone replica, you can bag that famous Foo sound at a fraction of the cost. Loaded with Gibson USA pickups, with a Burstbucker 2 in the neck position and Burstbucker 3 in the bridge, there is no better way to nail this famous Grohl tone.

Sticking with signature models, next up with have the striking Ernie Ball Music Man Luke III HH in Cherry Burst. The axe of choice for the one and only, Steve Lukather, this guitar features a redesigned pair of Ernie Ball Music Man high-output humbuckers, a built-in 20dB boost on the push/pull volume knob, and a roasted maple neck. Right now, you can save a whopping $800!

You can even save $250 off the price of the fabulously retro Gretsch 5427TG, now available for only $769.99! Decked out in a stunning Midnight Sapphire finish and packing Gretsch's FT-5E Filter'Tron pickups and Bigsby vibrato, this large hollowbody is an absolute steal.

Obviously, there are many more items on offer, so we suggest taking the time to browse through the entire sale. Looking for more savings? Head over to our Prime Day guitar deals hub, where you'll find a selection of heavily discounted guitars, amps, and pedals.