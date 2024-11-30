This Squier Sonic Strat serves serious Tom DeLonge vibes and blew me away when I reviewed it – now it’s even cheaper at just shy of $140 for Black Friday

Around this time last year, I was forced to completely rethink my entire outlook on single pickup electric guitars when I reviewed the Squier Sonic HT H. Having previously been a skeptic of such streamlined six-strings – and having never warmed to the punk charm of guitars with just one humbucker – I found myself falling head over heels in love with the plucky beginner electric guitar, and it quickly became my favorite pick of the bunch.

That’s why Fender’s continued Black Friday guitar deal – which slashes $60 off two limited-edition Squier Sonic HT H models – has especially caught my eye. If you’re a wisened strummer looking to branch into single pickup territory, or if you’re a beginner looking to get started on something that will serve serious Tom DeLonge vibes, you won’t find a better deal this Cyber Weekend period.



We consider the Squier Sonic HT H to be one of the best electric guitars for beginners out there. Why? Well, a few reasons. With its sole humbucker and streamlined control layout, it’s a no-nonsense workhorse that will deliver all the tones you need to get started with (especially if pop, punk and rock is your thing).

It also has an abundance of player-friendly ergonomics and specs – a C-shape neck profile and lightweight poplar body among them – meaning it’s an inherently comfortable beast to get around.

What’s more, not only is it ideal for beginners who want to take their first steps on the electric guitar, it’s also a stellar tool for more seasoned players searching for the perfect modding platform. For less than $150, you can snap up a guitar that can be modded to your heart's content.

Want to change the pickup? Easy. Fancy having a go at giving it a refinish? Go for it. Want to get funky with the electronics? Well, there’s plenty of space underneath the pickguard to go wild. The sky’s the limit.

(Image credit: Future)

Oh, and we should also mention Tom DeLonge, who has a high-profile single pickup signature Strat to his name. That model, though, will cost you north of $1,000. The Squier Sonic HT H isn’t anywhere near as good, of course, but if you just want something blink-182 vibe, look no further.

Granted, the hot pink of the flagship model might not be for everyone, but fear not: Fender has discounted two limited-edition models, meaning you can get either a California Blue or Lime Green variant for just $139.99 – a generous reduction from its usual $199.99.

