This Squier Sonic Strat serves serious Tom DeLonge vibes and blew me away when I reviewed it – now it's even cheaper at just shy of $140 for Black Friday

The perfect modding platform and one of the best beginner guitars that money can buy just got even cheaper thanks to this sweet deal from Fender

Squier Sonic Stratocaster HT
Around this time last year, I was forced to completely rethink my entire outlook on single pickup electric guitars when I reviewed the Squier Sonic HT H. Having previously been a skeptic of such streamlined six-strings – and having never warmed to the punk charm of guitars with just one humbucker – I found myself falling head over heels in love with the plucky beginner electric guitar, and it quickly became my favorite pick of the bunch.

That’s why Fender’s continued Black Friday guitar deal – which slashes $60 off two limited-edition Squier Sonic HT H models – has especially caught my eye. If you’re a wisened strummer looking to branch into single pickup territory, or if you’re a beginner looking to get started on something that will serve serious Tom DeLonge vibes, you won’t find a better deal this Cyber Weekend period.

Squier Sonic Stratocaster HT H: was $199, now $139
One of our favorite electric guitars for beginners just got even cheaper. With a slim C-shaped neck and lightweight poplar body, it’s perfect for aspiring rockers, while the single humbucking pickup and hardtail bridge make it a perfect modding platform for more experienced players, too. We called it “a keeper” in our review – and at this price, it’s an absolute no-brainer, especially in two limited-edition finishes: California Blue and Lime Green.

