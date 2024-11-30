This Squier Sonic Strat serves serious Tom DeLonge vibes and blew me away when I reviewed it – now it’s even cheaper at just shy of $140 for Black Friday
The perfect modding platform and one of the best beginner guitars that money can buy just got even cheaper thanks to this sweet deal from Fender
Around this time last year, I was forced to completely rethink my entire outlook on single pickup electric guitars when I reviewed the Squier Sonic HT H. Having previously been a skeptic of such streamlined six-strings – and having never warmed to the punk charm of guitars with just one humbucker – I found myself falling head over heels in love with the plucky beginner electric guitar, and it quickly became my favorite pick of the bunch.
That’s why Fender’s continued Black Friday guitar deal – which slashes $60 off two limited-edition Squier Sonic HT H models – has especially caught my eye. If you’re a wisened strummer looking to branch into single pickup territory, or if you’re a beginner looking to get started on something that will serve serious Tom DeLonge vibes, you won’t find a better deal this Cyber Weekend period.
Squier Sonic Stratocaster HT H: was $199, now $139
One of our favorite electric guitars for beginners just got even cheaper. With a slim C-shaped neck and lightweight poplar body, it’s perfect for aspiring rockers, while the single humbucking pickup and hardtail bridge make it a perfect modding platform for more experienced players, too. We called it “a keeper” in our review – and at this price, it’s an absolute no-brainer, especially in two limited-edition finishes: California Blue and Lime Green.
We consider the Squier Sonic HT H to be one of the best electric guitars for beginners out there. Why? Well, a few reasons. With its sole humbucker and streamlined control layout, it’s a no-nonsense workhorse that will deliver all the tones you need to get started with (especially if pop, punk and rock is your thing).
It also has an abundance of player-friendly ergonomics and specs – a C-shape neck profile and lightweight poplar body among them – meaning it’s an inherently comfortable beast to get around.
What’s more, not only is it ideal for beginners who want to take their first steps on the electric guitar, it’s also a stellar tool for more seasoned players searching for the perfect modding platform. For less than $150, you can snap up a guitar that can be modded to your heart's content.
Want to change the pickup? Easy. Fancy having a go at giving it a refinish? Go for it. Want to get funky with the electronics? Well, there’s plenty of space underneath the pickguard to go wild. The sky’s the limit.
Oh, and we should also mention Tom DeLonge, who has a high-profile single pickup signature Strat to his name. That model, though, will cost you north of $1,000. The Squier Sonic HT H isn’t anywhere near as good, of course, but if you just want something blink-182 vibe, look no further.
Get The Pick Newsletter
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
Granted, the hot pink of the flagship model might not be for everyone, but fear not: Fender has discounted two limited-edition models, meaning you can get either a California Blue or Lime Green variant for just $139.99 – a generous reduction from its usual $199.99.
For more bargains that are worth your time, check out our guide to this year’s best Black Friday guitar deals.
Shop more Black Friday guitar deals
- Amazon: Guitar gear deals
- Fender store: 50% off guitars
- Guitar Center: Up to 50% off
- Musician's Friend: Up to 60% off sale
- Positive Grid: Save on Spark
- Sweetwater: Save up to 80% on gear
- Waves: Plugins just $19.99
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**
Join now for unlimited access
US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year
UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year
Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49
Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.
“For the style, it’s near-perfect”: Yamaha's Pacifica Standard Plus PACS+12M is the one of the best S-style guitars we've tried this year, save $200 off it – and save big on all Yamaha guitars – this Black Friday
Schecter’s stunning Traditional Pro guitars nod to its ’80s custom shop legacy – but Sweetwater is knocking 40% off the list price for Black Friday