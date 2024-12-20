Guitar World deals of the week: all the places you can shop a last-minute Christmas guitar deal, plus 5 stocking fillers below $99

We've found all the last-minute sales for guitarists, and if you're quick you'll still have time for delivery before the big day

We took a break from Deals of the Week during Black Friday, as we had plenty to be getting on with getting guitarists the best deals from across the web. This last-minute edition will be the final one of the year and if you've left your guitar gifting til the last minute, you've still got just enough time for delivery – although you might have to pay extra for the privilege.

Sweetwater doesn't currently have a sale going, but there are plenty of leftover Black Friday deals in their Deal Zone. These include discounts on the Boss Katana, a bunch of acoustic guitars, and plenty of pedals so well worth checking out.

Positive Grid Spark Go
Positive Grid Spark Go: was $129 now $99 at Sweetwater Sound

For below $100, the Positive Grid Spark Go delivers a whole lotta amp tone. It's the perfect Christmas gift for any guitar player, giving great sound in a package that will easily fit into a stocking. Combined with a smartphone this uber-powerful practice amp delivers a huge array of sounds and plenty of practice tools that make it great for beginners and veterans alike.

Boss Super Overdrive SD-1
Boss Super Overdrive SD-1: was $64.99 now $49.99 at Guitar Center

One of the all-time classics in terms of overdrive pedals, the Boss Super Overdrive SD-1 is already great value but this discount at Guitar Center takes it just below the $50 mark. It's the perfect pedal for beginner guitar players to get started amassing their collection.

Hercules GS525B Multi-Guitar Rack
Hercules GS525B Multi-Guitar Rack: was $114.49 now $89.99 at Guitar Center

Tired of guitars cluttering up your living room/bedroom/spare room or anywhere else? Well, this multi-guitar rack from Hercules features space for five acoustic guitars or up to ten electric guitars with some additional yokes to hold them. It's durable yet lightweight and features a non-marring foam that will keep guitar finishes pristine.

Fortin Fuzz
Fortin Fuzz: was $124.99 now $79.99 at Reverb

Despite the tiny footprint the Fortin Fuzz delivers some huge tones and is an absolute bargain over at the official Fortin store on Reverb. Reduced by $45 to just $79.99 it has loads of clarity and headroom in 18V mode, perfect for those guitarists who love doom and stoner rock/metal sounds.

Fender Retro Stripe Socks
Fender Retro Stripe Socks: was $21.99 now $16.49 at Fender Shop

Let's face it, it isn't really Christmas without a fresh pair of socks. We say you know you're getting old when you're happy receiving socks for Christmas, but we can't think of many guitarists young or old who wouldn't be happy to receive these awesome Fender Retro Stripe socks. The ultimate stocking filler for guitar players.

