Guitar World deals of the week: save $400 on a Sterling By Music Man, get a Line 6 amp $200 cheaper than the RRP, plus all the week's best guitar deals

We were expecting more sales would have launched in celebration of International Guitar Month, but we've not seen much action just yet – probably due to the tariff tumult that's dominating the headlines at the moment. We have heard whispers of some tasty upcoming sales to celebrate everyone's favorite month though, so watch this space.

There's no doubt that these tariffs are likely to hit the guitar industry, but it's too early to tell what the real effect will be. We can all agree on one thing though - prices are likely to rise. That's going to make looking for great deals ever more important, and that's where we come in...

Over at Positive Grid, they've launched a sale in honor of guitar month, with some tasty discounts of up to 45% off. It includes some nice deals on the Spark 2 and Spark Live, but they're not huge reductions. The biggest discounts are on their BIAS FX and BIAS AMP software, both of which are nearly half price at the moment.

You can also save big money over at Musician's Friend, where they've got some huge discounts of up to 60% off. A lot of it is items we've seen discounted previously, but there are also many deals on open box and used gear if you want a proper bargain. With the headline discount rising by 10% from last week, it's definitely one of the best places to pick up some chunky savings.

There are a couple of places you can get discounts on Fender too, a good shout if you're wanting to beat the impending tariff-driven price rises. First up there's up to 20% off at Guitar Center, with plenty of electric guitars included in the sale from both Fender's American and Mexican factories.

Meanwhile, at the official Fender shop, there's also up to 20% off a similar range of guitars. We did notice there are a lot more accessories available in Fender's sale though. That makes it a great place to go if you're looking for a new guitar strap or official Fender parts for a modding project.

We definitely think the used market could potentially soar in reaction to recent economic events, so if you don't mind buying preloved gear, there are some huge discounts of up to 50% off in the Spring Sale Event over at Reverb. Of course, the really great deals are on B-stock and used gear deals there, but there's also plenty of brand new gear available too.

Finally, Sweetwater is bucking the trend somewhat by running a Keyboard Month sale during International Guitar Month which is a bold move. If you need a new synthesizer, piano, or MIDI keyboard, you can bag yourself some tasty reductions up to 30% off. We're hoping they'll launch a more guitar-orientated sale soon though.

That's it for this week, and despite the doom and gloom, there are still great deals out there to be had. It might well be the time to pull the trigger on that bit of gear you've been eyeing up though, because who knows how the landscape will look in the next few weeks.

Below you'll find our favorite deals from this week, and as always, we'll be back next week with more of the best deals on guitar gear. Until next time!

Editor's picks

Sterling By Music Man Sabre: was $1,499.99 now $1,099.99 at Sweetwater Sound A premium-level guitar that delivers incredible playability, this huge $400 discount on the Sterling by Music Man Sabre is awesome value for money. The neck feel is absolutely superb, offering slinky smooth playability, and we were really impressed with the versatility of the pickups. It's a properly great guitar, now available for a lot less at Sweetwater.

Line 6 POD Express: was $179.99 now $129.99 at Musician's Friend The quality of multi-effects pedals available these days is honestly amazing, and with a $50 discount at Musician's Friend taking it well below $150, this Line 6 POD Express is superb value for money. Packed with HX quality effects, it's a great entry way for younger guitarists looking to get into effects and amp modeling, or for those that just need a cheap practice solution. Read more: Line 6 POD Express review

Fender Player Plus Nashville Telecaster: was $829.99 now $659.99 at Guitar Center A guitar that straddles the line between Telecaster and Stratocaster, the Fender Player Plus Nashville Telecaster is an incredibly versatile guitar, and criminally underrated in our opinion. Over at Guitar Center, you can grab yourself a hefty $170 reduction, giving you a whole lot of guitar for a lot less cash.

Positive Grid Spark Live: was $549 now $499 at Positive Grid The Positive Grid Spark Live can play so many roles it's a bit of a disservice to call it a smart guitar amp. Of course, it's got excellent guitar amp tones, but it can also play the role of bass amp, keyboard amp, PA speaker, and as we've found out recently in our own use, an FRFR speaker for amp modelers. It's got a nice $50 at the moment at the official Positive Grid shop, and if you need a do it all amplifier with plenty of power and versatility, it's a great shout. Read more: Positive Grid Spark Live review

Line 6 Catalyst 100: was $399.99 now $199.99 at Reverb With a gigantic 50% discount, this Line 6 Catalyst 100-watt guitar amp is insane value for money right now on Reverb. It's brand new, and delivers plenty of power for gigging, as well as being versatile enough to be used at home, in the rehearsal room, or anywhere else for that matter. It's packed full of great amp tones, as well as some top quality effects from Line 6's highly regarded HX suite. Read more: Line 6 Catalyst 100 review

Fender Tie Dye Acid Wash Strap: was $29.99 now $15 at fender.com At just shy of half price, this Fender Tie Dye Acid Wash Strap is awesome value for money, clocking in at just $15. Available in three different colors, it's high quality, as you'd expect from the big 'F', just the thing for adding to a new guitar purchase or an old guitar that's lacking its own dedicated strap.

Guitar sales to shop

