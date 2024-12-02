Harley Benton is the champion of cheap guitars and gear, but I just spotted these dirt-cheap Cyber Monday deals that make them even cheaper

By now, it’s practically common knowledge that Harley Benton pairs budget-friendly prices with solid quality – and frankly, that’s why we love them.

My band’s bassist (shoutout to Leanne) has amassed a bunch of Harley Benton gear, and it’s safe to say she’s put her Harley Benton SolidBass 410T cab and MP-100 Midi footswitch controller through the wringer – yet they’ve held up admirably, serving as her gateway to gigging and touring. And how could I forget my trusty Harley Benton pedalboard? It’s been used and abused for years but somehow still survives.

So, whether you’re just starting out or tightening the purse strings, going for Harley Benton gear is a no-brainer.

For our UK- and Europe-based friends, I’ve cherry-picked some of the best Harley Benton deals on Thomann for this Cyber Monday – including the Fender-inspired Strat-style ST-62 Hot Rod for $151.03, the Spaceship Power 60XL-B pedalboard for $158.64, and a tube head, cab, and speaker cable bundle for just $402.32 – a total steal, if you ask me!

These sales end on Cyber Monday, so take a gander, but if something catches your eye, I’d recommend adding it to your cart before the day is over. For our US-based readers, Harley Benton is also offering deals on its official Reverb shop, though they’re not quite as good as the Thomann offers.

For more top-tier deals, check out our ever-expanding guide to the best Cyber Monday guitar deals.

Harley Benton ST-62BK Hot Rod: was US$167.26 now US$151.03 at thomann.co.uk Serving as a supercharged take on Harley Benton's classic ST-style, the Hot Rod is value-packed and offers a surprisingly versatile sonic palette for the price. While it takes a page from the standard ST-style playbook – with its basswood body, Canadian maple neck, and rosewood fretboard – the Roswell SHR Hot Blade ceramic humbucker pickup at the bridge position adds punchy ’bucker tones on tap. Plus, it features a coil-split, enabling you to switch between single- and double-coil modes – a feature typically absent in other S-types at this price point.

Harley Benton Delta Blues MJCE Ovangkol: was US$125.44 now US$105.34 at thomann.co.uk This no-frills, vintage-style mini jumbo acoustic guitar is perfect for graduating from the rehearsal room to the stage with its integrated pickup system. And, with its mahogany body and ovangkol fingerboard, it's also sturdy enough to take a knock or two.

Harley Benton TravelMate: was US$188.80 now US$158.64 at thomann.co.uk This travel-friendly guitar is incredibly lightweight, thanks to its carbon fiber construction, while its compact 1/2 (89cm) size thinline body and cutaway enhance its playability for a wide range of players. And with its integrated smart pickup system, Bluetooth connectivity, and app integration, the TravelMate offers tones for days, at a budget-friendly price. A must-have for travelers!

Harley Benton CST-24T Vintage Sunburst: was US$295.05 now US$239.87 at thomann.co.uk While it borrows heavily from PRS' iconic style, this Harley Benton model delivers respectable specs at a budget price. Attractive finish aside, it delivers a warm sound with plenty of sustain, courtesy of two Roswell HAF Alnico-5 humbuckers controlled via a 3-way switch. The coil-split functionality further enhances its sonic palette, making it a versatile budget guitar.

Harley Benton Double Jammer: was US$103.84 now US$83.76 at thomann.co.uk This two-in-one drum machine and looper is the perfect practice companion for guitarists who want to hone their craft without depending on other musicians. For starters, it contains 11 different genres of drum patterns, 121 drumbeats, tap tempo function as well as up to 30 minutes of looping time. And to sweeten the deal, its price has been reduced to $83.76/£66/€79.55.

Harley Benton PowerPlant ISO-3AC SAG Modular: was US$72.18 now US$52.03 at thomann.co.uk Pedalboard power supplies can be expensive, but at $52.03/£41/€49.42, there are no more excuses for opting for a daisy chain instead. And this particular power supply comes with an extra dose of fun – if you like the sound of a fuzz or distortion on its last legs of battery, you can simulate that effect, or ‘sag’ the volume, for up to four pedals.

Harley Benton Spaceship Power 60XL-B: was US$210.21 now US$158.64 at thomann.co.uk This lightweight pedalboard comes fully equipped with an integrated rechargeable lithium battery power supply, offering 11 individually isolated outputs, 4 non-isolated outputs, and additional features like USB-A and USB-C ports for charging devices. Plus, it also comes with a padded carry bag. At $158.64/£125/€150.66, you're definitely getting more bang for your buck with this deal.

