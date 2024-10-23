Sweetwater's Beat The Holiday Rush Sale has guitar gear and stocking fillers from only $8.80
Beat the Black Friday rush and score up to $500 off D'Angelico and over $1,000 off B.C. Rich and Guild
The Black Friday guitar deals are right around the corner. In a matter of weeks, the internet will be flooded with a sea of discounts on a slew of music-making gear. Now, unless you’re well-versed in navigating these sales, things are about to get very overwhelming. Well, don’t worry. You don’t need to wait until the big day. Sweetwater has just dropped their epic Beat The Holiday Rush Sale, which sees 50% slashed off big-name brands such as Fender, Guild, Ibanez, B.C. Rich and more, until 31 October.
Sweetwater is one of the biggest names in the U.S. when it comes to music gear, with something for everyone – whether you’re looking for electric guitars, acoustic guitars, guitar amps, pedals or something a little different. This early-Black Friday sale is underway right now, meaning that it’s extremely likely that the piece of guitar gear you want has already been highly discounted - and you can get it now rather than waiting until the big day.
Not in a position to buy right now? Well, you may want to bookmark our Sweetwater Black Friday deals hub page. From now until the end of Cyber Weekend, we’ll be updating the page with the very best Black Friday offers we find.
Sweetwater Beat The Holiday Rush: Up to 50% off
We are well aware that trying to make a guitar purchase on Black Friday can be stressful. Well, thanks to Sweetwater, you can beat the holiday madness and bag yourself your dream guitar early – all while saving money. From now until 31 October, you can save a whopping up to 50% off gear from Fender to B.C. Rich, Taylor, Guild and more.
This sale is massive, so to make it easier to navigate, we’ve gone through and hand-selected a few of our favourites.
First up is the ideal stocking filler – the D'Addario NS Artist Capo. With two variations available, DADGAD Tuning and Drop-Tuning, this highly reliable capo is very well-made, accurate and with $13.19 knocked off the price, it is now incredibly cheap. Bag yours for only $8.80!
Next, we have the stellar Walrus Audio Voyager Preamp/Overdrive pedal. This simple three-knob stomp is a breeze to use, is extremely versatile and most importantly, sounds incredible. Right now, you can save a generous $120 at Sweetwater.
Here at Guitar World, we’re massive fans of the Sterling By Music Man Cutlass CT30HSS, so we can’t help but get excited when we see a sizable discount of $150 applied to the price. Sticking with Music Man, there’s also up to $800 off a range of Sweetwater exclusives, including the John Petrucci signature model!
Elsewhere on the site, you’ll find up to $500 off a variety of D’Angelico models, up to $1,700 off a range of USA-made B.C. Rich guitars and up to $1,200 off Guild acoustic guitars, which includes the recently reviewed F-55E. So, we implore you to take the time to browse the sale for yourself.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**
Join now for unlimited access
US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year
UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year
Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49
Get The Pick Newsletter
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
Daryl is a Senior Deals Writer at Guitar World, where he creates and maintains our 200+ buyer's guides, finds the best deals on guitar products, and tests the latest gear. His reviews have been featured in prominent publications like Total Guitar, Future Music magazine, and MusicRadar.com.
During his career, he has been lucky enough to talk to many of his musical heroes, having interviewed Slash and members of Sum 41, Foo Fighters, The Offspring, Feeder, Thrice, and more. In a past life, Daryl worked in music retail. For a little under a decade, he advised everyone from absolute beginners to seasoned pros on the right gear for their needs.
Daryl is also a fully qualified sound engineer, holding a first-class Bachelor's degree in Creative Sound Production from the University of Abertay.