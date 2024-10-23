Sweetwater's Beat The Holiday Rush Sale has guitar gear and stocking fillers from only $8.80

Beat the Black Friday rush and score up to $500 off D'Angelico and over $1,000 off B.C. Rich and Guild

(Image credit: D'Angelico, B.C. Rich)

The Black Friday guitar deals are right around the corner. In a matter of weeks, the internet will be flooded with a sea of discounts on a slew of music-making gear. Now, unless you’re well-versed in navigating these sales, things are about to get very overwhelming. Well, don’t worry. You don’t need to wait until the big day. Sweetwater has just dropped their epic Beat The Holiday Rush Sale, which sees 50% slashed off big-name brands such as Fender, Guild, Ibanez, B.C. Rich and more, until 31 October. 

Sweetwater is one of the biggest names in the U.S. when it comes to music gear, with something for everyone –  whether you’re looking for electric guitars, acoustic guitars, guitar amps, pedals or something a little different. This early-Black Friday sale is underway right now, meaning that it’s extremely likely that the piece of guitar gear you want has already been highly discounted - and you can get it now rather than waiting until the big day.

Sweetwater Beat The Holiday Rush: Up to 50% off
We are well aware that trying to make a guitar purchase on Black Friday can be stressful. Well, thanks to Sweetwater, you can beat the holiday madness and bag yourself your dream guitar early – all while saving money. From now until 31 October, you can save a whopping up to 50% off gear from Fender to B.C. Rich, Taylor, Guild and more.  

