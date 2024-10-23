Sweetwater's Beat The Holiday Rush Sale has guitar gear and stocking fillers from only $8.80

The Black Friday guitar deals are right around the corner. In a matter of weeks, the internet will be flooded with a sea of discounts on a slew of music-making gear. Now, unless you’re well-versed in navigating these sales, things are about to get very overwhelming. Well, don’t worry. You don’t need to wait until the big day. Sweetwater has just dropped their epic Beat The Holiday Rush Sale , which sees 50% slashed off big-name brands such as Fender, Guild, Ibanez, B.C. Rich and more, until 31 October.

Sweetwater is one of the biggest names in the U.S. when it comes to music gear, with something for everyone – whether you’re looking for electric guitars , acoustic guitars , guitar amps , pedals or something a little different. This early-Black Friday sale is underway right now, meaning that it’s extremely likely that the piece of guitar gear you want has already been highly discounted - and you can get it now rather than waiting until the big day.

Not in a position to buy right now? Well, you may want to bookmark our Sweetwater Black Friday deals hub page. From now until the end of Cyber Weekend, we’ll be updating the page with the very best Black Friday offers we find.

Sweetwater Beat The Holiday Rush: Up to 50% off

We are well aware that trying to make a guitar purchase on Black Friday can be stressful. Well, thanks to Sweetwater, you can beat the holiday madness and bag yourself your dream guitar early – all while saving money. From now until 31 October, you can save a whopping up to 50% off gear from Fender to B.C. Rich, Taylor, Guild and more.

This sale is massive, so to make it easier to navigate, we’ve gone through and hand-selected a few of our favourites.

First up is the ideal stocking filler – the D'Addario NS Artist Capo . With two variations available, DADGAD Tuning and Drop-Tuning, this highly reliable capo is very well-made, accurate and with $13.19 knocked off the price, it is now incredibly cheap. Bag yours for only $8.80!

Next, we have the stellar Walrus Audio Voyager Preamp/Overdrive pedal . This simple three-knob stomp is a breeze to use, is extremely versatile and most importantly, sounds incredible. Right now, you can save a generous $120 at Sweetwater.

Here at Guitar World, we’re massive fans of the Sterling By Music Man Cutlass CT30HSS , so we can’t help but get excited when we see a sizable discount of $150 applied to the price. Sticking with Music Man, there’s also up to $800 off a range of Sweetwater exclusives , including the John Petrucci signature model!