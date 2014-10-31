Jim Dunlop Effect Pedal Throwdown, Round 1: Eric Johnson Fuzz Face Vs. Joe Bonamassa Fuzz Face

It's time to compare the mettle of Jim Dunlop pedals!

In GuitarWorld.com's latest readers poll — the first annual Jim Dunlop Effect Pedal Throwdown — we're pitting Dunlop, MXR and Way Huge pedals against each other in a no-holds-barred shootout.

Yes, we're pulling out all the stomps! Thirty-two stompboxes will go head to head — or toe to toe, if you prefer — culminating with the crowning of the king of Dunlop pedals.

You can check out the beginning bracket — with all 32 competing pedals — in the Scribd.com window below (Be sure to click on the "full screen" button in the lower-right-hand corner to expand the bracket).

The bracket will be updated after every matchup, and matchups will take place pretty much every day. Each competing pedal will accompanied by a demo video created by the Jim Dunlop company, and you'll always find a photo gallery of the competing pedals at the bottom of each matchup.

Today's Matchup

In today's matchup, the Dunlop JBF3B Joe Bonamassa Fuzz Face goes foot to foot against the Dunlop EJF1 Eric Johnson Fuzz Face. Start voting below!

YESTERDAY'S RESULTS: Yesterday, the Way Huge WHE 301 Fat Sandwich Distortion (58.26 percent) handily defeated the Way Huge WHE201 Pork Loin Overdrive (41.74 percent) and advanced to the next round! To see all the matchups that have taken place so far, head HERE. Thanks for voting!

Meet the Combatants

Dunlop EJF1 Eric Johnson Fuzz Face

No one cares more about tone than Eric Johnson, and his choice for getting sweet, singing lead tones is the Eric Johnson Signature Fuzz Face. EJ worked closely with Fuzz Face guru Jeorge Tripps to create his signature pedal. It is inspired by EJ’s prized personal Fuzz Faces and is built to his incredibly strict specifications, featuring hand-selected BC183 silicon transistors (for higher gain), custom repro ’68-’69 knobs, and a vintage-style hammertone finish.

The result: a beautifully dynamic, expressive, and powerful pedal. “I first heard the Fuzz Face when I was about 12 and loved playing through it,” he says. “It’s the classic tone used by Jimi Hendrix, one of my greatest influences. No other pedal gets this type of sound. It’s the pinnacle of psychedelic fuzz.”

Dunlop JBF3B Joe Bonamassa Fuzz Face

Hand wired using NOS Russian military germanium transistors, this pedal is voiced specifically for Joe's humbucker-driven tone, adding sustain and thickness for a rich, creamy fuzz. True bypass, with replicas of vintage top hat knobs, and a deep and rich gloss black finish.

Voting Closed!

The Dunlop Joe Bonamassa Fuzz Face (66.58 percent) destroyed the Dunlop Eric Johnson Fuzz Face (33.42) and advanced to the next round! To see the current matchup and all the matchups that have taken place so far, head HERE. Thanks for voting!

