"Modeling tech has gotten so good I doubt many guitarists would be able to tell the difference": Analog vs. digital rig build challenge - here’s how two very different players would spend $2,500

Okay, so we’ve all been there, deep in a gear rabbit hole, arguing with ourselves about whether that vintage-voiced tube amp is worth the back pain, or whether a cutting-edge digital amp modeler could do the job better and leave change for a decent guitar. It’s one of the great ongoing debates in the guitar world, and frankly, I'm tired of just talking about it. So I decided to settle it – or at least try to.

My fellow Guitar World comrade, Matt McCracken, and I have each been given a hypothetical $2,500 budget with one mission: to build the best complete, gigable rig possible. Now, Matt and I have very different philosophies about our gear choices, and the setups we ended up with couldn’t be more different if they tried.

​In the traditional corner, I’m flying the flag for conventional gear with a carefully chosen classic semi-hollow guitar, a proper tube amp with all the warmth and character it brings, and a tight selection of stomp boxes.

​In the modern corner, Matt’s going all-in with an ultra-contemporary electric guitar paired with a digital modeling rig that promises to cover just about every tone you’d ever want, all packed into something you can actually carry to a gig without throwing your back out.

"Having carried around a tube combo for nearly two decades, I'm finally at the point where I'm ready to move to an all-digital rig,” says Matt. “Modeling tech has gotten so good now that in a blind test, I doubt many guitarists would be able to tell the difference, I certainly find it difficult, he continues. “In my opinion, the flexibility of having every amp and effect imaginable at my fingertips far outweighs that last few percent of feel and tone you get from a more traditional setup."

It’s difficult to argue with that, but for me, I love the old-school nature of the gear I’ve chosen. For me, there’s a tactile, hands-on relationship with traditional gear that I don’t think a touchscreen and a USB port can replicate. Also, I have a genuine fear that a digital pedal will crash mid-set, and I’d have no idea how to fix it – at least I know where I stand with a tube amp.

Now, both rigs came in on budget, though we're not including the cost of cables, boards, or power supplies. Prices are based on current Sweetwater listings as of writing and may vary by location. As you’d expect, we're both absolutely convinced we've won this battle, but it’s up to you to decide who came out on top. Read on to see what we chose, then cast your vote and settle this thing.

The traditional rig

(Image credit: Future/Phil Barker)

Team Traditional Team Traditional Daryl Robertson Social Links Navigation Senior Deals Writer, Guitar World "I like my gear simple. I’ve got a deep love for vintage reissue guitars – Gibson especially – and classic British tube amps. My current gigging rig is a Gibson Firebird V or a ‘70s-style Explorer, a Vox AC30, and a handful of dependable pedals. It’s a tried-and-tested setup, and honestly, I can’t see myself straying from it anytime soon." Daryl's $2.5k rig price rundown

Guitar: $1,149

Amp: $999

Effects: $350.29

Total spend: $2,498.29

The modern rig

(Image credit: Future)

Team Modern Team Modern Matt McCracken Social Links Navigation Junior Deals Writer, Guitar World "I love geeking out with amp modelers, headless guitars, impulse responses, attenuators, and anything else on the cutting edge of guitar tech. My current rig features an Orange 2x10” tube combo, a Line 6 HX Stomp with 3rd party York Audio IRs, a Chapman baritone guitar, and a pedalboard so large you can see it from low Earth orbit. I love tweaking my rig, and I’m always looking to the latest technology and fresh gear to see what new tones I can eke out of it." Matt's $2.5k rig price rundown

Guitar: $1,149

Amp (cab): $749

Effects: $569

Total spend: $2,467

Analysis

(Image credit: Future)

Two budgets, two builders, two completely different visions of what the perfect rig looks like. Whether you're a die-hard tone purist who wouldn't swap your tube amp for anything, or a forward-thinking gigging musician who's already living in the digital future, one thing is clear: $2,500 goes a long way when you know what you want.

This debate has been raging in guitar circles for years, and it's only getting louder as modeling technology continues to close the gap on traditional gear. Matt will tell you the future is already here and that the days of hauling a heavy combo to a gig and babying a temperamental tube amp are numbered. I'll tell you that no software will ever replicate the feeling of a great amp pushing air in a room.

But here's the thing, neither of us is wrong. The best rig is always the one that works for you. Whether you're Team Tube or Team Modeler, $2,500 is a serious amount of money to spend on gear, and as both of our builds prove, it's more than enough to put together something genuinely gig-worthy.

Tell us what you think

We've had our say, now it's your turn. Vote for your favorite rig below, and let us know in the comments which side you're on. Better yet, tell us how you'd build your own dream rig for $2,500. We'd love to see what you come up with.