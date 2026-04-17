"Modeling tech has gotten so good I doubt many guitarists would be able to tell the difference": Analog vs. digital rig build challenge - here’s how two very different players would spend $2,500
One player puts his stake in tubes and pedals; the other in IRs and FRFRs. We gave them both $2,500 to build the ultimate mid-tier rig
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Okay, so we’ve all been there, deep in a gear rabbit hole, arguing with ourselves about whether that vintage-voiced tube amp is worth the back pain, or whether a cutting-edge digital amp modeler could do the job better and leave change for a decent guitar. It’s one of the great ongoing debates in the guitar world, and frankly, I'm tired of just talking about it. So I decided to settle it – or at least try to.
My fellow Guitar World comrade, Matt McCracken, and I have each been given a hypothetical $2,500 budget with one mission: to build the best complete, gigable rig possible. Now, Matt and I have very different philosophies about our gear choices, and the setups we ended up with couldn’t be more different if they tried.
In the traditional corner, I’m flying the flag for conventional gear with a carefully chosen classic semi-hollow guitar, a proper tube amp with all the warmth and character it brings, and a tight selection of stomp boxes.
In the modern corner, Matt’s going all-in with an ultra-contemporary electric guitar paired with a digital modeling rig that promises to cover just about every tone you’d ever want, all packed into something you can actually carry to a gig without throwing your back out.
"Having carried around a tube combo for nearly two decades, I'm finally at the point where I'm ready to move to an all-digital rig,” says Matt. “Modeling tech has gotten so good now that in a blind test, I doubt many guitarists would be able to tell the difference, I certainly find it difficult, he continues. “In my opinion, the flexibility of having every amp and effect imaginable at my fingertips far outweighs that last few percent of feel and tone you get from a more traditional setup."
It’s difficult to argue with that, but for me, I love the old-school nature of the gear I’ve chosen. For me, there’s a tactile, hands-on relationship with traditional gear that I don’t think a touchscreen and a USB port can replicate. Also, I have a genuine fear that a digital pedal will crash mid-set, and I’d have no idea how to fix it – at least I know where I stand with a tube amp.
Now, both rigs came in on budget, though we're not including the cost of cables, boards, or power supplies. Prices are based on current Sweetwater listings as of writing and may vary by location. As you’d expect, we're both absolutely convinced we've won this battle, but it’s up to you to decide who came out on top. Read on to see what we chose, then cast your vote and settle this thing.
The traditional rig
"I like my gear simple. I’ve got a deep love for vintage reissue guitars – Gibson especially – and classic British tube amps. My current gigging rig is a Gibson Firebird V or a ‘70s-style Explorer, a Vox AC30, and a handful of dependable pedals. It’s a tried-and-tested setup, and honestly, I can’t see myself straying from it anytime soon."
Daryl's $2.5k rig price rundown
Guitar: $1,149
Amp: $999
Effects: $350.29
Total spend: $2,498.29
Pros
+ Authentic look and feel
+ Superb tone
Cons
- Too large for some players
For my guitar, I went with an ES-335, and honestly, I’ll die on this hill. It’s one of the most versatile guitars ever made. Sure, everyone knows they nail blues and jazz, but they’re just as at home with rock or even punk. I reach for my own ‘60s reissue Gibson ES-335 whenever I need something dependable that I know will just work. The Gibson would more than blow the budget in one shot, though, so I’ve gone with the Epiphone Inspired by Gibson Custom 1962 ES-335. Pound for pound, I think it’s the best Epiphone in the current lineup.
Pros
+ Plenty of volume
+ Top Boost is great
Cons
- Very heavy
I’ve got a few amps in the collection, but I always end up back at the Vox AC30. It’s versatile, easy to dial in, and just sounds fab. Yes, it weighs about as much as a small car – even Thor would have a bad time loading it into a van – but what it gives up in portability, it more than earns back in tone. Crisp and articulate, with a shimmering top end and that midrange bark that cuts through, it’s been my go-to gigging amp for over 10 years. If you want the quintessential Vox sound, this is it. To keep costs down, I've selected the slightly smaller S1 model.
Pros
+ The original and best
+ Small enclosure
Cons
- Too much mid-range for some
The Ibanez Tube Screamer is an icon of the pedal world, and for good reason. This emerald stomp has the ability to tighten unruly metal amps, push tube amps into natural overdrive, and even add a little dirt to a clean tone. Some form of Tube Screamer has lived on my own board for years. It’s a great overdrive, and it doubles brilliantly as a boost, too. Honestly, I don't think I could gig without one.
Pros
+ Fat fuzz sounds
+ Afforable
Cons
- Still pretty large
Now, I’m a massive fan of fuzz, so I need to include one on this board. I’ve gone for the Electro-Harmonix Little Big Muff Pi as you can’t beat its thick, chewy fuzz sound at this price.
Pros
+ Simple to use
+ Afforable
Cons
- Pretty basic
For delay, I went with the JHS 3 Series. It looks simple, and it is, but don’t let that fool you; it’s surprisingly flexible, sounds killer, and better yet, it's very affordable.
Pros
+ Lush chorus sounds
+ Very well made
Cons
- Not the smallest option
Lastly, I’ve gone with the TC Electronic Afterglow Chorus for a touch of modulation. I’m guilty of overusing chorus at times, but I can’t help it; I just love the extra depth it can add to parts. This option from TC Electronic is a steal at under $40!
Pros
+ Very accurate tuning
+ Sturdy build
Cons
- Cheaper options out there
With what was left of the budget, I wanted to fill out my board with the most useful tool for live players. For me, a good tuner is non-negotiable on a gigging board, and the TC Electronic PolyTune 3 Mini punches well above its price.
The modern rig
"I love geeking out with amp modelers, headless guitars, impulse responses, attenuators, and anything else on the cutting edge of guitar tech. My current rig features an Orange 2x10” tube combo, a Line 6 HX Stomp with 3rd party York Audio IRs, a Chapman baritone guitar, and a pedalboard so large you can see it from low Earth orbit. I love tweaking my rig, and I’m always looking to the latest technology and fresh gear to see what new tones I can eke out of it."
Matt's $2.5k rig price rundown
Guitar: $1,149
Amp (cab): $749
Effects: $569
Total spend: $2,467
Pros
+ Super playable
+ Sounds killer
Cons
- The look isn't for everyone
I really wanted to hate the Strandberg Boden Essential when I first clapped eyes on it, but I’m happy to admit that I was totally wrong, and it’s an incredible instrument. Eschewing tradition completely, the Strandberg design forgets everything guitars in the past have done with the simple aim of driving the instrument forward. The body is shaped to be lightweight, unobtrusive, and comfortable in a variety of playing positions. The asymmetric EndurNeck profile feels utterly alien at first, but then quickly becomes an extension of your arm. Its small size means it’s also much easier to carry around to gigs, with a super comfortable included gig bag you can wear on your back.
Pros
+ Massive range of tones
+ Pedalboard-friendly
Cons
- No screen
Although the full-size Quad Cortex is out of range for this budget, I know many guitar players who are using the smaller and cheaper Neural DSP Nano Cortex for gigging duties. It’s small enough to fit on a pedalboard, and it works really well with analog drives and fuzzes, but you can also use it as an all-in-one rig thanks to some excellent effects. From overdrives and fuzzes to chorus, reverb, and delays, the built-in effects are incredibly well done, making the Nano Cortex essentially a complete backline in a tiny housing. It’s just been updated with Neural’s V2 captures as well, which mark a huge step forward for amp modeling, with a dynamic sound that is nigh on indistinguishable from a genuine tube amp.
Pros
+ Compact, good-looking, portable
+ Massive headroom
Cons
- The vintage look isn't for everyone
If you’re going to play live with a modeler, I would highly recommend doing your own monitoring with an FRFR speaker while sending a separate signal to front of house. Venue wedge monitors and rehearsal room PAs can be hit and miss when it comes to quality, so something like the Fender Tone Master FR-12 will really up your playing and performance with an amp modeling rig. It’s got a 1,000-Watt Class-D amplifier, so headroom and volume will not be an issue, and weighing in at around 11.5 kg / 28 lbs, it’s very portable versus a traditional guitar amp. It also looks like a proper amp rather than a PA speaker, closely resembling Fender’s Hot Rod series, with kickback legs so you can tilt it upwards for better monitoring.
Analysis
Two budgets, two builders, two completely different visions of what the perfect rig looks like. Whether you're a die-hard tone purist who wouldn't swap your tube amp for anything, or a forward-thinking gigging musician who's already living in the digital future, one thing is clear: $2,500 goes a long way when you know what you want.
This debate has been raging in guitar circles for years, and it's only getting louder as modeling technology continues to close the gap on traditional gear. Matt will tell you the future is already here and that the days of hauling a heavy combo to a gig and babying a temperamental tube amp are numbered. I'll tell you that no software will ever replicate the feeling of a great amp pushing air in a room.
But here's the thing, neither of us is wrong. The best rig is always the one that works for you. Whether you're Team Tube or Team Modeler, $2,500 is a serious amount of money to spend on gear, and as both of our builds prove, it's more than enough to put together something genuinely gig-worthy.
Tell us what you think
We've had our say, now it's your turn. Vote for your favorite rig below, and let us know in the comments which side you're on. Better yet, tell us how you'd build your own dream rig for $2,500. We'd love to see what you come up with.
Daryl is a Senior Deals Writer at Guitar World, where he creates and maintains our 200+ buyer's guides, finds the best deals on guitar products, and tests the latest gear. His reviews have been featured in prominent publications like Total Guitar, Guitarist, Future Music magazine, and MusicRadar.com.
During his career, he has been lucky enough to talk to many of his musical heroes, having interviewed Slash and members of Sum 41, Foo Fighters, The Offspring, Thrice, and more. In a past life, Daryl worked in music retail. For a little under a decade, he advised everyone from absolute beginners to seasoned pros on the right gear for their needs.
Daryl is a fully qualified sound engineer, holding a first-class Bachelor's degree in Creative Sound Production from the University of Abertay.
- Matt McCrackenJunior Deals Writer