The ultimate guide to guitar amps: from vintage vacuum tubes to modeling marvels

Amp Week 2026: Despite the rise of digital modeling, the humble guitar amp remains a popular option for players all over the globe, myself included. Your amp is the core of your guitar tone , and in my opinion, it has more effect on your overall sound than your electric guitar , guitar pedals (depending on how you use them) or even your guitar pickups.

While you can coax an amp into different tones with EQ, ultimately, a Marshall will sound like a Marshall, and a Fender amp will sound like a Fender amp, and this tone identity will become the core of your personality as a guitar player.

In this article, I’m going to take you through every type of guitar amp available nowadays, from the golden age tones of tubes through the modern wizardry of amp modeling. If you’re looking for a way to navigate the wide world of guitar amps, then you’re in the right place, but before we get to the rub, we need some context to understand today’s amp-scape.

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Evolution

In the 1930s, guitarists faced a problem: they were getting drowned out by big bands. Where the hollow body guitar could stand on its own in ensembles prior to these years, here they were getting out-volumed by the brass sections in bands. The solution? Create a way to amplify the sound of a guitar and make it louder.

The Gibson EH-150 was one of the first tube guitar amps made. (Image credit: Future)

Amps like the Gibson EH-150, essentially a modified radio circuit, were low-wattage and designed to cleanly amplify a guitar tone with zero distortion. Players of this era hadn't yet encountered the joys of distortion, so their only thought was to get as loud a clean tone as possible.

This all changed in the 1950s, when guitarists discovered that if they pushed their tube amps hard enough, they could get a warm, fuzzy saturation out of them that sounded incredible. This happy accident led to the creation of amps like the Fender Bassman, which, despite being designed for bass players, was annexed by guitarists due to its capacity for delivering gritty guitar sounds.

With the arrival of the swinging 60s, guitarists faced an old enemy, volume. The small tube combos of the 50s were no longer powerful enough to be heard over the hordes of screaming fans, and PA systems were still primitive offerings that were nowhere near loud enough to amplify to the levels needed to play a stadium. To get around this issue, players would stack multiple guitar cabinets and pair them with 100W tube amps to sound bigger, which led to a volume war as players put together ever-larger stacks of amps to try and get the loudest sound possible.

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Pete Townshend of The Who was notorious for seeking more and more volume from his guitar amps. (Image credit: Getty Images/Chris Morphet)

With heinous levels of volume achieved in the late 70s and 80s, players then began to seek more gain, which began by hot rodding amplifiers in order to coax more distortion out of them without having to use pedals. This also led to the introduction of the master volume, as previously, you had to crank the volume of a tube amp in order to get a distorted sound out of them; now, you could push the amp at the channel level and get more distortion without having to turn the master volume up so high.

The 90s saw the arrival of solid-state and digital amps, with the Roland JC-120 showing you could get great clean tone and volume using transistors instead of tubes. We also got some of our first forays into modeling, with the AxSys 212 and POD from Line 6 helping shape the landscape as we see it today.

Although modeling started in the 70s, it was the Line 6 POD that popularized this new tech with guitarists. (Image credit: Future)

Nowadays, modeling amps very much rule the roost, offering players all the effects and amp models they need in a single unit. The advent of technologies like modeling and capturing means that we can assimilate the DNA of any guitar amplifier, convert it into 1s and 0s, and get a remarkably similar sound to the original. In recent times, we’ve also seen the rise of the desktop guitar amp , as players seek bigger sounds in units that are easier to store at home.

Core tech

In the modern era, there are three main types of guitar amps you’ll come across in the wild. Here’s a breakdown of each:

Tube amps (valve amps)

Vacuum tubes are the driving force behind the longetivity of tube guitar amps. (Image credit: Future)

Tube amps generate their tone via vacuum tubes, which heat up, fire off electrons, and are then pulled through a mesh towards a high voltage plate. You have tubes in both preamp and power amp stages, the first of which controls the gain and EQ, the second of which boosts your signal in order for it to be powerful enough to move a speaker cone.

A critical component of tube amps, and in some people’s opinions, the core of tube amp sound, is in something called the output transformer. This heavy iron block is needed in order to match the high voltage tubes to the low voltage speaker, and is the reason tube amps are typically very heavy.

Tube amps are still loved today because they create what is called soft clipping, which sounds very pleasing to the human ear. When pushed hard, the sound waves are rounded off, creating even order harmonics related to the note you’re playing, which is why a driven tube amp sounds really warm and musical.

Solid state

The Roland JC-120 is arguably the greatest solid state amp ever manufactured. (Image credit: Future)

Solid-state amps use transistors and integrated circuits to amplify their signal instead of tubes. Instead of heating a filament to move electrons through a vacuum, a solid-state amp flows electricity through a solid piece of semiconductor material like silicon. This means there’s no heat-up time required, and solid-state amps are ready to go from the moment you turn them on. Most solid-state amps don’t require output transformers either, which means they can be made more lightweight and much cheaper than a tube amp.

Due to their design, solid-state circuits stay very clean even at high volumes, which makes them great amps for crafting your tone with pedals. Jazz players love them due to the fact that they stay clean even when pushed hard, and many guitarists swear by them as the best pedal platforms . Some might accuse them of being a bit too sterile, but if you want to shape your tone entirely using pedals, a solid-state amp is a great option.

One negative is that pure solid-state distortion uses hard clipping, which doesn’t sound very nice to the human ear. Older solid-state amps have a bit of a reputation for having 'useless' distortion channels, so to get around this, many modern solid-state amps use additional circuitry to make their distortion circuits sound more musical.

Modeling

The Boss Katana has become a modern classic, the epitome of the modeling guitar amp. (Image credit: Future)

Modeling amps can generate their tones in a couple of different ways, the first of which is where these amps get their name from, by ‘modeling’ the components of tube amps in order to replicate their sound. Sometimes called the ‘white box’ method, engineers will take examples of legendary amps like the Deluxe Reverb or JCM 800 and measure every tube, resistor, and capacitor, inputting these values into algorithms that simulate the way the amp works.

The other type of tone recreation is called ‘capturing’ or ‘profiling’, also known as the 'black box' method. In this format, you connect the amp to a capture unit, which sends a variety of test signals through the amplifier. These are then captured by a microphone and fed back into the unit, where machine learning profiles the sound of the amp with those particular settings and that particular microphone. Think of these like a snapshot of the sound, perfectly recreating it in that moment.

Modelers are able to hold hundreds of amps and effects models in a single unit, which is what makes them so popular today. You no longer need to settle for a single amp tone; instead, you can have a huge selection of the most boutique and iconic guitar amps at the push of a button. Some purists will argue they’re not quite the same, and yes, under a microscopic EQ, you probably would hear a difference. For most players, however, the difference is negligible, and the small cons of a modeling are far outweighed by the huge benefits.

Form factor

Guitar amps generally come in two formats: the combo amp , and the head and cab setup. These have varying use cases, so let’s break them both down so you can work out what’s best for you.

Combo

Combo amps combine speaker and amplifier into one handy unit. (Image credit: Future)

A combo amp houses both the amplifier and the speaker itself in a single unit. This makes it a great grab-and-go option, as you can generally hand-carry them, and it also means you get the same sound wherever you go. Most combos will have an open back, so sound can travel out of the back of the cabinet, giving it that lovely room-filling tone that makes them so popular. Some combo amps also come with closed backs, or will have a panel you can remove if you want to adjust the sound.

One thing that lets down a combo is the weight. Some of them can be incredibly heavy, like the iconic Fender Twin Reverb, which weighs a whopping 29kg! This means transporting them can be a labor of love, particularly if you have to carry them up and down a set of stairs or lift them up onto a high stage.

Head & cab

The head and cab allows for a lot of flexibility mixing and matching amps and speakers. (Image credit: Future)

The head and cab is a modular way of using a guitar amp, splitting the amplifier and speaker into two separate components. Using your guitar amp this way gives you more control over your sound, as you can pair your amp head with a massive 4x12 cabinet, or a smaller 1x12 for a more focused sound. Separate cabinets are typically closed-back designs, which gives them a bit more low-end, so big cabinets are often favored by rock and metal players.

The head and cabinet option can be more transportable than a combo amp in some ways, but it all depends on how you’re using them. For example, you can just take your amp head from gig to gig, provided there are already guitar cabinets at the venue, which cuts down a lot on weight and transportation. That said, if you want a head with your own 4x12 cabinet, you’re going to have to do a lot of heavy lifting, which will negate the advantage the separate amp and speaker setup gives you.

Speciality types

In the modern era of guitar amps there are a few different amp types beyond those that we’ve covered, so here I’ve broken down each additional type for you.

Practice amps

Smaller practice amps like this Blackstar Debut are great for first timers. (Image credit: Future)

Practice amps used to be tiny, fuzzy-sounding units with fizzy built-in distortion and small, usually 8-inch speakers. Nowadays, however, most practice amps have been superseded by modeling tech, with many amps now coming with a plethora of tones and effects. Typically, practice amps are lower wattage, although some are blurring the line between home and live use, like the Boss Katana 50 Gen 3 .

You can also still get pure solid-state practice amps without any modeling, which are great if you just want a simpler setup or you want to run your practice rig with a bunch of different pedals. Nowadays, solid-state practice amps sound a lot better than their predecessors from the 90s/00s, like the Fender Frontman and Marshall MG series.

Desktop guitar amps

The Positive Grid Spark 2 is an evolution of one of the most popular desktop guitar amps ever manufactured. (Image credit: Future)

Another relatively new type of guitar amp is the desktop guitar amp, which is essentially a practice amp with a slightly different form factor. They're designed to fit into the modern home more easily while still delivering plenty of volume, and the Yamaha THR series is widely regarded as the first desktop amp to popularize this format.

Desktop guitar amps typically have full-range, flat response speakers that make them more akin to Bluetooth speakers than traditional guitar amps, but paired with modeling tech, they can deliver an impressively realistic guitar tone. Nowadays, pretty much every amp manufacturer has their take on this particular amp type, with offerings from Positive Grid, Fender, Boss, and more proving extremely popular for the modern player.

Mini amps

Mini amps like this Hotone Ampero Mini provide full-size tones in a tiny package. (Image credit: Future)

As modeling tech has become more widely available, we’ve also seen the rise of the mini amp. These teeny tiny guitar amps can be surprisingly loud thanks to the use of things like passive radiators to enhance the low-end response, and you can fit as many amp and effects models into them as any large-form guitar amp.

Mini amps like the Marshall MS-2 have been around for a while, but these mostly sounded terrible, and it's only in recent years that the technology has become widely available to deliver a big sound in a small form factor. Like the desktop guitar amp, pretty much every major amp manufacturer now offers something in this format.

Headphone amps

Headphone amps like the Fender Mustang Micro offer a convenient way to practice silently. (Image credit: Future)

Headphone amps for guitar are another popular option for players who want to practice silently, with modeling leading the way again to a multitude of guitar tones in a compact format. These tiny guitar amps typically require you to plug in a pair of headphones , with the other end going into your guitar itself. It’s a great way of practicing on the go with a minimum of cables, and they’re easily stored thanks to their small size.

There are also a couple of unique takes on this format, whereby the headphones themselves are the guitar amp. With the Boss Waza-Air and Positive Grid Spark Neo , you simply wear the headphones, use a phone app to select your sounds, and it all connects to your instrument via a wireless guitar transmitter for cable -free playing anywhere you like.

Beyond electric guitar

Of course, it’s not just electric guitar players who use guitar amps. There are a couple of more player-specific types of amp to cover off before we round out this guide.

Acoustic guitar amps

Acoustic guitar amps offer transparency which allows the guitar itself to shine. (Image credit: Future)

Designed to pair with, you guessed it, acoustic guitars , the acoustic guitar amp is specifically designed to let the acoustic guitar shine rather than color its tone. They usually have a full range, flat response speaker for a full frequency sound, and will often have two-way woofer and tweeter systems that are more akin to PA speakers than traditional guitar amps. Acoustic guitar amps often have an input for vocals too, as many acoustic guitar players like to sing with their instrument.

Bass amps

Bass amps can be small noawadays, but this Trace Elliot Elf delivers 200-watts RMS. (Image credit: Future)

Unsurprisingly designed for bass guitar , bass amps are more akin to guitar amps than acoustic guitar amps, but still have a slightly different design approach in order to deal with all that extra low end. Low-frequency waves require much more energy to be reproduced, so typically, if your guitarist has a 50W amp, you’ll need around 3 or 4 times the wattage to keep up with them.