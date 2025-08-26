There's no need to wait for the weekend with up to 60% off gear in the Musician's Friend early Labor Day sale - save $500 on a Supro tube amp

With just under a week to go until Labor Day, Musician’s Friend has pulled the rug out on some incredible guitar gear deals, offering players massive savings of up to 60% off . In a weekend that’s likely to be full of tempting offers from all across the guitar-sphere, it’s a great way to beat the rush and bag an early deal.

Alongside their main offer, there’s also a special Labor Day Coupon running, which gives you additional offers on select items. With 10% off qualifying orders from $49 to $98.99, and an even bigger 15% off orders above $99, you’ve got an additional way to save big on some excellent guitar gear.

I’ve had a look through the sale to see what’s available, so if you don’t fancy clicking through pages of savings, you should start your search by checking out this stunning Epiphone Les Paul Custom with a massive $150 reduction . It’s an exclusive finish for Musician’s Friend, giving you an amazing Ocean Blue color with that lovely rippled, quilted mahogany top.

Two of Epiphone's powerful Burstbuckers are a standout feature that make this guitar perfect for rock and rollers. They’re designed to sound like the classic PAF but are a bit hotter for more modern tastes, and they deliver a really cutting high end that means they’ll punch through a full band mix.

If you’re in the market for a new guitar amp, $500 off a Supro Delegate Custom tube amp will sound pretty tempting . It’s a class A powered, delivering 25 watts of tube tone through a Celestion Greenback speaker. The unusual, Valco-inspired design of the cabinet means it will stand out on stage or at home, too.

Just as capable of delivering pristine cleans as it is a vicious overdrive tone, its harmonically complex tone makes it great for a variety of styles. A tube-driven spring reverb is also built into the amp, giving you that splashy reverb tone that sounds absolutely incredible with clean playing and crunchy drive tones.

Finally, I had to mention an amazing saving of 15% on the ever-popular Keeley Compressor Plus . It’s not the flashiest pedal ever made, but boy, can it make a big difference to your tone when employed correctly. It frequently tops lists of the best compressor pedals, and for good reason.

The blend control is really powerful, allowing you to combine your dry and compressed tone together for a more subtle sound, a technique frequently used in studio recordings. Its best trick is keeping your core tone as it is, but enhancing the sustain and clarity of your sound without changing it completely.