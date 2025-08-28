Save up to 30% on gear you won't find anywhere else in the Guitar Center Labor Day sale, including $500 off a Gibson Les Paul

The latest of the Labor Day sales to launch is over at Guitar Center, where you can get your hands on some super savings of up to 30% off guitar gear . You might think that’s not the biggest number floating around out there, but GC has an ace up its sleeve that separates it from the other sales.

Included in the sale are a number of electric guitars , pedals, and guitar amps that are exclusive to Guitar Center. That means not only are you getting a discount, but you’re getting something that isn’t available anywhere else. For those looking to stand out, it’s undoubtedly one of the best sales launched so far for Labour Day.

It’s not just exclusives in the sale either, so if you prefer your finishes more standardized, there are still plenty of options available. Personally, I love a limited edition finish, and the first guitar to catch my eye in the sale was this Squier Classic Vibe 70s Jaguar. It comes in a Daphne Blue, a classic Fender finish, but exclusive to Guitar Center for this model.

Already great value for money even at the regular price, it’s got a tasty $105 discount at the moment , which brings the price down well below the $400 mark. You get two Alnico Jaguar pickups in the classic Fender design, the full complement of lead and rhythm circuits for tonal tweaking, and the vintage-style tremolo for wobbling your single notes and chords.

Guitar Center: Up to 30% off Labor Day sale

Packed to the brim with gear exclusive to Guitar Center, the up to 30% off Labor Day sale is the perfect place for those who want to stand out from the crowd when it comes to their guitars, pedals, and amps. With some mega savings on Fender, Gibson, Line 6, Squier, Walrus Audio, and loads more, it's well worth checking out if you want to save yourself some big money this Labor Day weekend.

If you’re looking for a better way to practice at home, you should have a look at the Boss Katana-Mini, which has got a cheeky $15 reduction in the sale . It’s not the biggest discount ever, but it brings the price down to just $99, which is insanely good value for money when you consider how good this little amp sounds.

Take it from our Boss Katana Mini review , where our reviewer stated: “I particularly love the brown setting for smooth hi-gain tones, which sounded a lot like a hot-rodded Boss BD-2w Blues Driver pedal with plenty of dynamic response. Set with a smidge of ambient tape-style delay, the brown setting has incredible depth for soloing and also sounds killer through headphones. The custom speaker is crisp and full-sounding with plenty of body despite its modest size.”

Finally, I spotted the relatively new Walrus Audio Qi Etherealizer pedal with a huge $67.50 discount in the sale . Developed in conjunction with guitar maestro Yvette Young, it’s a multi-effects pedal but not quite as you might know it. We gave it four and a half stars out of five in our review , and considering it only came out a few months ago, this is a great way to get your hands on it for less.

Combining chorus, delay, reverb, and granular effects in a single unit, despite the complex sound of it, we found that it was actually really easy to get to grips with, praising it for its intuitive layout. There is a lot of flexibility in how you can combine the effects, and the ability to save presets onboard means you can have a range of ambient and weird tones on hand to use at will.