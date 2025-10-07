Hunting for guitar gear this Prime Day? These 4 anti-Prime Day sales are taking Amazon on at their own game

Unless you've been living under a rock this week, you probably already know that the second of Amazon’s major shopping events of the year is underway. Their Big Deal Days sale (aka ‘Prime Day 2’ or ‘October Prime Day’) is in full swing, but while it’s fine for picking up things like string bundles, or a practice amp, the real Prime Day guitar deals on brands you actually care about are happening away from Amazon.

In my experience, it pays to look to competing sales for the best deals on big ticket items like electric guitars , amps and modelers . And that’s exactly what’s going on today, with a number of online stores running their own Amazon-rivalling promotions that deliver sweet savings that Guitar World’s deals experts would actually recommend. Take a look below:

Guitar Center Guitar-A-Thon: 30% off ending soonGuitar-A-Thon happens every year, and for 2025 the offering doesn't disappoint. Hundreds of dollars have been slashed off big-name brands including Gibson, Fender, Martin, Taylor, Line 6, Yamaha, and more. There's also a slew of Guitar Center exclusives available too, with a limited-edition eye-catching Epiphone 70s Flying V and a blacked out Marshall DSL40CR. The sale ends on 8th October, so you'll need to act fast!

Musician's Friend Rocktober Sale: Up to 40% off

The Musician's Friend Rocktober sale has landed, and you can bag up to 40% off a range of big-name brands such as Fender, Martin, Taylor, and more. With offers on everything from extreme metal guitars to shoegaze-appropriate offset guitars, everyone is covered. So, no matter your playing style or guitar preferences, you're sure to find something to sink your teeth into here.

Positive Grid: Hot Deals Days Spark sale

Positive Grid's Spark amps have been a runaway success, and they're all on sale in PG's Prime Day-rivalling sale. That includes our favorite the Spark Mini with $44 off, the Spark 2 with a $52.35 discount and tiny Spark Go with $33 off. If you're looking to up your practice game this Prime Day, don't look anywhere else.

Universal Audio: Rocktober sale, from just $24

Universal Audio’s digital recreations of consoles and outboard gear gives you an incredibly good representation of these expensive hardware units, and they’re even cheaper in the Rocktober sale with plugins starting from just $24.

Can't find anything you fancy here? Don't forget that this year's Black Friday guitar deals are just around the corner.

Shop more Prime Day deals