Sweetwater jump on the Labor Day savings early by slashing a whopping $500 off an exotic Gibson Les Paul, $300 of Dave Grohl's signature Epiphone and so much more

With Labor Day upon us, it can mean only one thing – huge savings on your favorite guitar brands! With hearty discounts on everything from D'Angelico to Gibson, Fender to Taylor, now might be the best time to treat yourself to that special piece of musical equipment you've been eyeing. Whether that's a shred-worthy electric guitar , an angelic acoustic guitar , or a thunderous new bass , there’s plenty to get excited about this Labor Day.

It seems the biggest names in music retail have gone all in this year, with the likes of Guitar Center, Musician’s Friend, Fender, and more slashing prices on some of their most popular products, but we think the most exciting offers come courtesy of Sweetwater. Right now, you can score a whopping up to 50% off a huge range of music-making goodies .

As you’d expect, if you want to take advantage of these tasty deals, you'll want to be quick, as these sales events tend to only last for a day or two. Below, we’ve highlighted a few of our favorite discounts so you can save some time and go straight to the good stuff.

Sweetwater: Up to 50% Off

Sweetwater’s Labor Day event is a who’s who of big-name brands, with hearty discounts on Fender, D'Angelico, Gibson, and so much more. The sale ends on September 3, so you'll want to be quick if you spot something you like. Read more ▼

First up, we have to shout out the incredible Epiphone DG-335, which has $300 slashed off the price. It's times like these you realize that Labor Day is a fantastic time to pick up a new guitar. Grohl’s Gibson has become iconic, and now with the Epiphone replica, you can bag that famous Foos sound at a fraction of the cost. Loaded with Gibson USA pickups, with a Burstbucker 2 in the neck position and Burstbucker 3 in the bridge, there is no better way to nail this famous Grohl tone.

Next up we have the D'Angelico Premier DC XT. This drop-dead-gorgeous instrument features a laminated semi-hollow maple body, maple neck, a walnut fingerboard, and a duo of Supro Bolt Bucker pickups. Better yet, you can save a mind-blowing $100 off the price this Labor Day!

Next, we have something truly special - and pretty unique. The Sweetwater exclusive Gibson Les Paul Supreme Koa Top is drop-dead-gorgeous and right now there is a whopping $500 off the price. This Koa-topped singlecut beauty is a pretty rare sight and it's even rarer to see it if such a hearty discount.