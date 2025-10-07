You won't find your next guitar in Amazon's Prime Day sale, but I've looked through 280+ deals and found 6 unmissable accessory savings, from just $6.49

The arrival of a fresh batch of Prime Day guitar deals means that for guitarists, it’s time to cash in on cheaper items like strings, picks, capos, cables, and other essential items. There’s a lot of dubious quality gear on sale though, so sifting through to find the genuinely good stuff is a time-consuming process. Luckily for you I’ve done exactly that, looking at all 280+ deals in the musical instruments section of Amazon so you don’t have to.

I cover deals all year round in our Deals of the Week article and a weekly newsletter, so it’s fair to say I’ve got a good eye for the genuinely great deals out there in the guitar-sphere. While there’s little of worth in terms of the exciting stuff like guitars, pedals, and amps in the sale, there’s actually quite a bit of choice when it comes to essential items. Here’s five of the best for you to get stuck into:

Save 26% ($3.68) Amazon Basics Patch Cable: was $14.39 now $10.71 at Amazon Amazon caused quite a stir when they launched their Basics guitar pedal range, but they’ve also got patch cables on sale which are a much more enticing proposition for me. At $1.78 each, this six-pack of pancake-style cables is an amazing deal, and perfect if you need to top up your pedalboard with some low-cost cables. If you’ve got a ‘board you tend to use at home, then these are plenty durable enough to last a long time. Read more ▼

Save 29% ($2.99) Dunlop Tortex Variety Pack: was $10.49 now $7.50 at Amazon If you’re the sort who typically plays with the same pick, you might be surprised at how much difference changing your gauge can make to your playing style. It’s a great way to freshen things up and rather than stabbing in the dark, grabbing something like this Dunlop Tortex Variety Pack could be just the primer you need to unlock some extra creativity. I like to switch picks regularly as I play across quite a few different genres, and I find it a really stimulating way to make a big change without spending loads. At just 0.62 cents each, these picks are an absolute steal in the Prime day sale. Read more ▼

Save 50% ($6.50) Fender Original 150: was $12.99 now $6.49 at Amazon Prime Day 2 is a brilliant time to stock up on electric guitar strings , thanks to a whopping 50% off these Fender Original 150s during the Prime Day sale. Pure nickel was the flavor of choice during Fender’s golden age, so if you want an instant vintage tone without spending hundreds, the original 150s are a great starting point. Expect a warmer, smoother feel compared to roundwound, alloy-based strings. The sale includes both .009-.042 and .010-.046 sets, so it will cover both your Telecaster and Les Paul. Full price: pay $2.17 per string

Sale price: pay $1.08 per string Read more ▼

Save 20% ($20) Donner Pedal Board: was $99.99 now $79.99 at Amazon If you’re still chaining your pedals together on the floor then this is the deal for you. The Donner Pedal Board is low cost and it includes an integrated power supply which saves you having to buy and fit one separately. The wooden sides give it a classier look than your average all-black construction, and it includes a carry bag so you can take it to rehearsals or shows. For guitarists looking for their first pedalboard, this is an awesome deal with $20 knocked off the regular price. Read more ▼

Save 27% ($6.64) Dunlop System 65 Guitar Polish: was $24.99 now $18.35 at Amazon Keeping your guitar clean is all part and parcel of your maintenance, and ideally should be done every time you change the strings. Doing this will keep your guitar looking better for longer, and it’s also a great opportunity to inspect your instrument and see if there are any potential issues lurking. This Dunlop System 65 Guitar Polish kit includes a body polish and wax, which will have your guitar’s finishes looking brand new in no time. With a 27% reduction in the Prime Day sale, it’s excellent value for money. Read more ▼