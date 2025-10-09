25 Prime Day guitar gear deals still live right now – including 60% off EHX pedals

Over the last two days, I've seen some absolutely amazing Prime Day guitar deals. Prime Day 2 is officially over now, though, with the savings extravaganza ending on October 8th. It means that if you're looking for mega savings on your favorite gear, you might have to wait for the arrival of the Black Friday guitar deals at the end of November.

If you really need to get your hands on discount gear right now, don't worry because I've pulled together all the biggest savings on guitars, pedals, and accessories that are still live right now. How much longer they'll be available for, however, I don't know, so if you see something you like, it's best to snap it up quick.

Although Prime Day has finished at Amazon, you can still get your hands on up to 40% off gear at the Musician's Friend Rocktober sale. There's also some sweet discounts on Paramount acoustics over at the official Fender store, including a super cool resonator guitar.

Keep scrolling down to see the best individual deals on gear that are still available right now, on Amazon and beyond.

My top picks

Save 11% ($100) Guild Polara Kim Thayil : was $899.99 now $799.99 at Sweetwater Sound Grunge fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of a Kim Thayil signature guitar since the Soundgarden axe-man helped breathe new life into this almost-forgotten model in the late ’80s and early ’90s. Now, while the project may have been plagued with bad luck over the last three decades, we are glad to see the partnership finally bear some fruit in this fab guitar. Save $100 at Sweetwater. Read more ▼

Cheap Strings! Save 50% ($6.50) Fender Original 150: was $12.99 now $6.49 at Amazon This is a brilliant time to stock up on electric guitar strings, thanks to a whopping 50% off these Fender Original 150s during the Prime Day sale. Pure nickel was the flavor of choice during Fender’s golden age, so if you want an instant vintage tone without spending hundreds, the original 150s are a great starting point. Expect a warmer, smoother feel compared to roundwound, alloy-based strings. The sale includes both .009-.042 and .010-.046 sets, so it will cover both your Telecaster and Les Paul. Full price: pay $2.17 per string

Sale price: pay $1.08 per string Read more ▼

Save 20% ($70) Donner Hush-X: was $349.99 now $279.99 at Amazon This travel guitar seriously surprised us with it's tone. In our review Chris said, “the sound is so good that I’m starting to question whether the expensive exotic tone woods that so many guitarists lust over really make much of a difference.” High praise indeed for a budget-friendly travel axe. Save 20% at Amazon. Read more ▼

Last chance! Save 19% ($96) Squier Classic Vibe ‘70s Telecaster Thinline: was $495.99 now $399.99 at Guitar Center This is a cracking deal on the Squier Classic Vibe '70s Telecaster Thinline, giving you a lot of guitar for under $360. Two wide-range humbuckers deliver some serious versatility, while the light body weight makes it a comfortable guitar for gigging. The vintage appointments add some serious cool factor, and it’s a stunning-looking instrument more than likely to turn a few heads at your next show. Read more ▼

Save 20% ($10) Donner Mod Square II: was $49.99 now $39.99 at Amazon Fancy a whopping 16 different modulation effects for only $39.99? That works out at under $3 an effect! If you want to explore the world of modulation and find your own sound, then the Donner Mod Square II is the stomp for you. Read more ▼

Prime Day guitar deals

Last chance! Save 22% ($130) Gretsch G2420T Streamliner: was $579.99 now $449.99 at Guitar Center The stunning Gretsch G2420T Streamliner is big, bold and full of vibe. From the amazing build quality and stylish aesthetic, to the warm tones on offer from both the on-board BroadTron pickups, this guitar oozes class. If this ticks all your boxes, now is the perfect time to pick one up. Read more ▼

Prime Day pedal deals

Save 60% ($121.95) Electro-Harmonix EHX Tortion JFET Overdrive: was $203.20 now $81.25 at Sweetwater Sound I've seen some cracking deals on EHX pedals over the course of Prime Day, and this one is no different. With a massive $121.95 off, you're paying relatively little for a top-quality overdrive pedal. It acts as a 2-channel pedal which gives you the possibility of both classic and modern overdrive tones, and a cab-sim output makes it more flexible than your average overdrive pedal. Read more ▼

Save 38% ($60) TC Electronic Ditto+: was $159 now $99 at Reverb Looper pedals are a great way to both enhance your practice regimen and your live shows. The Ditto+ takes everything great about the original Ditto and adds the ability to save your loops to the pedal. This means you can build a locker of sounds that you can bring into your playing, or just use it to save those moments of inspiration at the tap of a foot. Read more ▼

Save 60% ($194.90) Electro-Harmonix Soul POG: was $324.80 now $129.90 at Sweetwater Sound The EHX Soul POG is criminally underrated in my opinion. I've had one on my 'board for years now, sitting near the front of my chain to give me a tone boost through the Soul Food and, of course, that delicious octave guitar tone courtesy of the POG. It's super flexible as you can swap the order of the pedals, or use the send and return jacks to insert effects in between the two. With a ginormous $194.90 discount, it's cheaper than just buying a Nano POG by itself, so you're essentially getting the Soul Food for free. Bargain! Read more ▼

Save 12% ($80) Line 6 HX Effects: was $649.99 now $569.99 at Sweetwater Sound Line 6 created the HX multi-effects unit for those who want a neat, clean and cost-effective effects processor. With $100 off in the Sweetwater sale, you can use the HX to replace your ‘board entirely or simply use it as a complementary option for an existing setup. Although not as stacked as its bigger siblings, there are still over 200 effects, a built-in looper and full MIDI capability for your troubles. I have always loved the compact yet rugged build of the HX and using the momentary switch options for modulation effects is great fun. Read our full Line 6 HX Effects review Read more ▼

Save 5% ($2) Donner Yellow Fall: was $39.99 now $37.99 at Amazon A fully analog delay that's small enough to fit on any pedalboard for only $37.99? Yes please. Featuring warm repeats, a robust aluminum-alloy enclosure, and true bypass switching, this pedal is a steal at under $40! Read more ▼

Save 5% ($1) Kmise Vintage Overdrive: was $19.99 now $18.99 at Amazon Who says pedals need to cost a fortune? Certainly not Amazon. This Kmise Vintage Overdrive is only $18.99! We're guessing by its color and control layout that this is some sort of Tube Screamer-style circuit, but to be honest, we aren't completely sure. That said, for under $20, I'm buying one just to find out. Read more ▼

Save 15% ($9) Joyo Overdrive: was $59.99 now $50.99 at Amazon Everyone needs a Tube Screamer-clone on their ‘board, and even at full price this Joyo Overdrive pedal is excellent value for money. Down to just $47.99 with a 20% reduction in the early Prime Day sale at Amazon, if you’re looking to fill a gap on your pedalboard or just get started building your first one, it’s a great option. Two sections give you a boost and an overdrive function, making it nice and versatile in use and essentially making it two pedals in one bright green enclosure. Read more ▼

Prime Day accessory deals

Save 36% ($3.81) D'Addario 80/20 Bronze EJ11 12-53: was $10.70 now $6.89 at Amazon D’Addario is acoustic guitar string royalty. Although Ernie Ball is on top in the electric world, it’s D’Addario that I see people flock to when they ask me for strings during my music retail job. The 80/20 strings are slightly brighter and snappier than the phosphor bronze alternatives, so if you like things bright, you will love the EJ11s. You can pick up a single set for a 36% discount during Prime Day sales, or if you want to seriously stock up, the 3-pack has a lovely 33% discount. Full price: pay $1.78 per string

Sale price: pay $1.15 per string Read more ▼

Save 22% ($2) Homexcel Microfiber Cloths: was $8.99 now $6.99 at Amazon Keeping your gear clean not only makes it look better but also helps it last longer. Every time you change your strings you should use the opportunity to clean your guitar, and these microfiber cloths work well on a variety of guitar finishes. The soft surface of the microfiber means the chances of scratching your guitar are minimal, even if it has a more delicate nitrocellulose finish. They work well with other cleaning products too if you like to use fingerboard conditioner or polish on the guitar body. With 12 in a pack, you’re not likely to run out of them anytime soon either! Read more ▼

Save 20% ($2.10) Dunlop Tortex Variety Pack: was $10.49 now $8.39 at Amazon If you’re the sort who typically plays with the same pick, you might be surprised at how much difference changing your gauge can make to your playing style. It’s a great way to freshen things up and rather than stabbing in the dark, grabbing something like this Dunlop Tortex Variety Pack could be just the primer you need to unlock some extra creativity. I like to switch picks regularly as I play across quite a few different genres, and I find it a really stimulating way to make a big change without spending loads. At just 0.69 cents each, these picks are an absolute steal in the Prime Day sale. Read more ▼

Save 22% ($5.39) Dunlop System 65 Guitar Polish: was $24.99 now $19.60 at Amazon Keeping your guitar clean is all part and parcel of your maintenance, and ideally should be done every time you change the strings. Doing this will keep your guitar looking better for longer, and it’s also a great opportunity to inspect your instrument and see if there are any potential issues lurking. This Dunlop System 65 Guitar Polish kit includes a body polish and wax, which will have your guitar’s finishes looking brand new in no time. With a 22% reduction in the Prime Day sale, it’s excellent value for money. Read more ▼

Save 33% ($9.99) Sensyne Phone Tripod: was $29.98 now $19.99 at Amazon With the easy availability of smartphones with top-quality cameras and the addition of a cheap phone tripod like this one from Sensyne, I never want to see a badly angled guitar video again. If you like to post your playing on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, or anywhere else, this phone tripod is a great way to get a more professional look to your guitar videos. It’s adjustable to 62 inches in height, so you can play standing up if you prefer, and it also doubles as a selfie stick, so you can take it on holiday with you too! Read more ▼

Save 19% ($2.50) Dunlop Hetfield Black Fang Picks: was $12.99 now $10.49 at Amazon With the Dunlop PH112T1.14 Black Fang, you can ride the riff lightning with a Hetfield-approved pick that is guaranteed to help you with your down picking and riff writing. Save a generous 19% at Amazon. Read more ▼

Save 30% ($6) Fender Pick Sampler: was $19.99 now $13.99 at Amazon Trying out different picks is a great way to freshen up your playing style. Your pick has a surprising effect on the sound of your guitar, and I always like to use different picks for different styles. With this 12-pack sampler from Fender, you get a nice variety of thicknesses to choose from, giving you a quick and low-cost way to change the way you play, and potentially open up a new array of riffs and licks. Read more ▼