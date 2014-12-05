MXR Carbon Copy Delay Voted Best Jim Dunlop Effect Pedal — Demo Video

According to the readers of GuitarWorld.com, MXR's little green giant, the Carbon Copy Analog Delay, is the ultimate Jim Dunlop effect pedal.

Readers, who had two days to vote for the Carbon Copy Delay or the Super Badass Distortion (also an MXR product), chose the Carbon Copy. The final tally was Carbon Copy: 58.61 percent, Super Badass: 41.39.

In all, 16 Jim Dunlop stompboxes went head to head (or toe to toe, if you prefer), and the competition got fierce at times. Guitar World and Jim Dunlop thank all you gear heads who voted during the competition! You can check out the final bracket below.

Below, you'll find more information about the MXR Carbon Copy Delay, including an excerpt from Guitar World'soriginal pedal review from the July 2008 issue. Enjoy! Don't delay! (We're really gonna miss that joke.)

Meet MXR's M169 Carbon Copy Analog Delay Pedal:

The innovation of the bucket-brigade delay circuit in 1969 made compact, stageworthy analog delay pedals a reality and allowed guitarists to retire their bulky and unreliable magnetic tape echo units.

Although bucket brigades were eventually replaced by digital signal processors, suffice to say that—like skinny ties and Donnie and Marie Osmond—the analog delay has made a comeback. Nearly every music manufacturer is currently releasing its own take on the analog delay, and for good reason: most guitar players cherish the soft, lo-fi sound quality produced from these units.

Fortunately, MXR, who have been making some of the most popular and innovative stomp boxes, has jumped on the bandwagon. The company’s Carbon Copy Analog Delay pedal is the brainchild of MXR senior engineer Bob Cedro, and its design is noteworthy for the company: it’s MXR’s first delay pedal in nearly 20 years. What’s more, it offers 600ms of analog delay time in a compact unit the size of MXR’s Phase 90 pedal.

The Carbon Copy is simple to use: plug in, tweak the knobs and you’re rewarded with a glorious, organic delay tone. No doubt, the Carbon Copy summons a darker quality in its delay repeats, but hey, that’s why we like analog delays: they tame the brightness from most amps.

Triggering the Mod switch will also add a lush background to your overall guitar sound without overwhelming it. Granted, 600ms is not a lot of delay by modern standards, but it’s more than most analog delays offer. If anything, the Carbon Copy excels at short bursts of delay, along with washed out and slap back sounds. If you need more delay than that, you’re just showing off.

For more information about the MXR Carbon Copy Delay pedal, visit jimdunlop.com. Also, be sure to check out these three demo/reviews, the first of which features the 2008 version of Guitar World's Paul Riario, hipster hat and all! For all things Jim Dunlop-related, visit jimdunlop.com.

The Final Sheet1