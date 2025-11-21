With up to 70% off a mountain of gear, Thomann's full Black Friday sale has finally dropped with some monster deals for guitarists

The Black Friday guitar deals are well and truly here, even if there's still a week to go into the official start of Cyber Week. Today Thomann has launched a ginormous sale with discounts on guitar gear reaching a staggering up to 70% off . It's one of the biggest headline discounts I've seen so far this year, and there are loads of great deals to get your hands on.

Whether you're after a new guitar, pedal, or amp. Accessory or anything else, Thomann has one of the biggest selections of products the UK and EU have to offer, making it a great place to grab a bargain. I've had a look through the sale already to see what's available, and picked out 5 of my favorite deals for you below.

Save 6% (£309) Gibson Les Paul 68 Custom Reissue: was £5,299 now £4,990 at Thomann Read more Read less ▼ If you really want to push the boat out this year, this Gibson Les Paul 68 Custom Reissue has got a cool £309 reduction in the Thomann sale, letting you own a Gibson Custom Shop model for less. With 68 CustomBuckers, Kluson WaffleBack tuning machines, CTS potentiometers, and a no-wire ABR-1 bridge, this is a thoroughbred LP through and through.

Save 19% (£16) Joyo R-06 O.M.B Looper/Drum Machine: was £85 now £69 at Thomann Read more Read less ▼ I’ve used quite a few Joyo pedals over the past few years and they really are superb value for money, even at full price. This Joyo R-07 OMB has got a hefty 19% reduction bringing it just below the £70 mark. With a 40-minute looper, 7 drum kits with 7 drum beats each, and a tap tempo button, it could be just the boon your guitar playing needs going into the new year.

Save 54% (£105) Danelectro Spring King Junior: was £193 now £88 at Thomann Read more Read less ▼ Looking at it, you wouldn’t believe the Danelectro Spring King Junior is a genuine spring reverb. It’s absolutely tiny, yet has genuine springs in it to give that metallic tang to your guitar playing that just makes your guitar tone sing. We gave it a four and a half stars out of five in our review, noting the soft touch switch that helps with any clanging when you stomp, and the standard 9-volt operation. With a massive £105 off in the sale it’s a staggeringly good deal, but I can’t imagine stocks of this will last long.

Save 39% (£173) Phil Jones Double Four BG-75: was £441 now £268 at Thomann Read more Read less ▼ The idea of a compact bass amp will seem alien to most bass players, but this is exactly what the Phil Jones Double Four BG-75 gives you. If you can’t practice at home with your massive bass stack, this compact and clever little amp will deliver plenty of low end that won’t harm your relationship with your neighbours. It’s got a gigantic £173 off in the Thomann Cyber Week sale, making it a must-have for any player who wants to sharpen their skills even further.