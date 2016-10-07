Ray Wylie Hubbard andJamey Ice Demo Epiphone's Masterbilt Century Guitars

(Image credit: Epiphone)

In the new clips below, Ray Wylie Hubbard and Jamey Ice of Green River Ordinance try out Epiphone’s Masterbilt Century guitars.

Hailed as the first collection of archtop “acoustic/electric” guitars, these Masterbilt models were designed to be played and amplified as true acoustic instruments.

The company’s original Masterbilt archtops from the 1930s were renowned for their wide tonal range, punchy volume and warm, woody tone. Following the invention of the electric guitar pickup, most archtop acoustic guitars were transformed into “electric” guitars.

The new Masterbilt Century Collection brings these worlds together with the eSonic HD preamp and Shadow NanoFlex HD Under-saddle pickup, which allows guitarists to plug in any Masterbilt Century archtop acoustic/electric into an amp or PA and hear the guitar’s true acoustic tone on any size stage.

The Masterbilt Century archtop also creates a totally new experience for flattop guitarists.

With a selection of different sizes and styles, the new Masterbilt Century Collection features all solid spruce tops with classic longitudinal bracing that will sound better with continued play.

The collection also features a recreation of the historic Epiphone headstock with “mother of pearl” banner inlay, dual action truss rod, bone nut, historic aged nickel Epiphone 18:1 tuners, ebony or rosewood fretboards and the cutting-edge eSonic HD (High Definition) preamp system and Shadow NanoFlex HD Under-saddle pickup for true acoustic tone when plugged in.

For more about the Masterbilt Century Collection, visit epiphone.com.