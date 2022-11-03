You can now create your own custom grilles for Positive Grid's Spark 40 and Spark MINI amps

In the market for the perfect stocking filler ahead of Christmas? If that special someone happens, by some stroke of luck, to be a Spark user, Positive Grid might have just saved you hours of gift-hunting.

The company has just launched Spark x You, a service which enables Spark users to design personalized grilles for their Spark 40 and Spark MINI guitar amps.

Users can inject a flash of color into their Spark amps by using either one of Positive Grid’s pre-existing designs, or by uploading their own designs to create something entirely original.

(Image credit: Positive Grid)

Original artwork and photographs can both be used to create a customized Spark grille, though PG reminds users that copyrighted artwork and designs cannot be reproduced.

As Positive Grid explains, each grille is prepared by hand and printed in “vivid color” by state-of-the-art printers using durable materials that “preserve sonic transparency”.

“Whether it’s for on-the-go music listening, inspired guitar practice at home, or for memorable, personalized gift-giving, Spark 40 and Spark MINI can be uniquely designed to fit any style or look,” Positive Grid says. “No other amp offers this level of customization.”

(Image credit: Positive Grid)

In terms of pricing, personalized grilles for the Spark 40 and Spark MINI are available for $35 and $25, respectively. For more information, head to Positive Grid (opens in new tab).

As a refresher, the Spark 40 and Spark MINI are compact practice amps with smart app integration and a host of other handy features. We here at Guitar World once described the former as the “future of desktop amplification”.

Its younger sibling, the smaller, 10W Spark MINI features a similarly audacious range of sounds and functions, but in an even more compact enclosure.