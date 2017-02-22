Steve Vai Talks About His New Carvin Audio Legacy Drive Preamp Pedal

Steve talks about his history with Carvin Audio and the new Legacy Drive Preamp Pedal in this brand-new video interview.

Vai wanted his Legacy tube tone in a format he could pack in a carry-on, so Carvin Audio worked with him to create the new Legacy Drive pedal. You can learn more about the pedal below the video.



The Legacy Drive Pedal features:

• 12AX7 TUBE STAGES The ability to reproduce the true Legacy sound could only come from real 12AX7 tubes, utilizing the full Legacy preamp circuit. The four gain stages and tone stacks are faithfully incorporated, running at the same operating conditions as they do in the full Legacy 100-watt amps.

• FULL TONE CONTROL The passive bass, mid, treble and presence tone controls are the same tube driven tone circuits used in the Legacy amplifiers. The Drive Channel’s presence control is designed to adjust the “edge” on your sound. Its range allows for warm, thick sounds at lower settings or turn it up to cut through. The Clean Channel’s presence switch adds sparkling clear highs to clean tones.

• SUPERIOR TOUR PERFORMANCE Precision machined all metal chassis with easy to see recessed control knobs and solid foot switches. Take your tone anywhere you go with this portable preamp pedal.

The Legacy Drive Preamp Pedal is now shipping. The price is $499 and it can be ordered direct from Carvin Audio.