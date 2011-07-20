Tabs: The Beatles "And Your Bird Can Sing"

USER-SUBMITTED TAB
Artist: The Beatles
Song: "And Your Bird Can Sing”
Intro:
E B R
E------------------------------------------------
B---9-7-5-7-5-4-5-4-2-0-------0-2-9-9-9-10-9-----
G---9-8-6-8-6-4-6-4-2-1-2-1-2-1-2-9-9-9-10-9-9---
D-----------------------4-2-4------------------9-
A------------------------------------------------
E-0----------------------------------------------
B
E-----------------------
B------12-12------------
G----9-11-13-11-9-------
D-11--------------11-9--
A-----------------12-11-
E-----------------------
Verse:
E
You tell me that you've got every thing you want
And your bird can sing
F#m A E
But you don't get me You don't get me
Fill riff:
B
E-------------------------
B--------12-12------------
G------9-11-13-11-9-------
D-9-11--------------11-9--
A-------------------12-11-
E-------------------------
Verse:
You say you've seen seven wonders
And your bird is green
But you can't see me You can't see me
Middle:
When your prize po--sessions start to
G#m G+ B/F#
E----------4------------------3------------------
B-------4--4-----4----------4-4-4----------4-----
G-----4------------6-4---4--------6-4---4--------
D-6--------------------5--------------4----------
A------------------------------------------------
E------------------------------------------------
Weigh you down
C#/F
E-2-------------------------
B-4-----4---------7-6-------
G---------6-4-----6-6-6-----
D---------------6-------6---
A-------------8-----------8-
E---------------------------
E F#m
Look in my di----rection I'll be 'round I'll
E----------0-------------2-----------------2-----
B----------0-0---------2-2-2-------------2-2-2---
G--------------1-----2----------2------2---------
D------6-9-------2-4---------------4-4-----------
A-7----------------------------------------------
E------------------------------------------------
B
be 'round
E--------------------
B--------------------
G-2--------8-8-8-----
D----4---9-------9---
A------------------9-
E------7-------------
Guitar Solo:
E B R
E------------------------------------------------
B----9-7-5-7-5-4-5-4-2-0-------0-2-9-9-9-10-9----
G----9-8-6-8-6-4-6-4-2-1-2-1-2-1-2-9-9-9-10-9-9-4
D------------------------4-2-4-------------------
A------------------------------------------------
E------------------------------------------------
B
E-----7-7--------
B---5-7-9-7-5----
G-6-----------6--
D----------------
A----------------
E----------------
F#m A E
B R
E--2-4-5-7-5-4-2-0---0-2-4-5-6-9-11-12-12-12-14--
B------------------4-----------------------------
G--2-4-6-8-6-4-2-1---1-2-4-6-8-9-11-13-13-13-14--
D------------------4-----------------------------
A------------------------------------------------
E------------------------------------------------
E-12----------
B----12-------
G-13-13-13----
D-------14-14-
A----------14-
E-------------
Middle:
When your bird is broken Will it bring you down?
You may be awoken I'll be 'round I'll be 'round
Verse:
Tell me that you've heard every sound there is
And your bird can swing
But you can't hear me You can't hear me
Repeat guitar solo:
. . then . .
End:
A
E-------------------------------------------------
B---9-7-5-7-5-4-5---9-7-5-7-5-4-5--9-7-5-7-5-4-5-2
G---9-8-6-8-6-4-6---9-8-6-8-6-4-6--9-8-6-8-6-4-6-2
D------------------------------------------------2
A-------------------------------------------------
E-0---------------0---------------0---------------
B = bend up first note to second. . .
R = release first note to second. . .
In both cases, pick only first note
Magic E Chord for use in AYBCS. Note that this is
a real open, twangy sounding E5 chord. . . sounds
best on a Rickenbacker 325! Also sounds great in
Day Tripper.
E -0-
B -0-
G -9-
D -9-
A -7-
E -0-
On June 10, 1995, Richard Fowler
(fowler@newshost.iphase.com) contributed the
following arrangement of the lead riff or tab
for AYBCS
E----------------------------------0--2--0--4-
B-9--7\5--4\2-------------0--2--4--2--4--2--5-
G-9--8-6--4-2--4\2--1--2--1--2--4-------------
D--------------6-4--2--4----------------------
A---------------------------------------------
E---------------------------------------------
E-4/5\4--0--------0--2--4--5--7--5-------------
B-5-7-5--0--0--2-----2--4--7--9--7--9--7--5--7-
G-----------------------------------9--8--6--8-
D----------------------------------------------
A----------------------------------------------
E----------------------------------------------
E------------9---11--12--14--16--16--17--16-
B-9--10--12--10--12--14--16--17--17--19--17-
G-9--11--13---------------------------------
D-------------------------------------------
A-------------------------------------------
E-------------------------------------------
E------------
B-12---------
G-----13-----
D---------14-
A------------
E------------
AND YOUR BIRD CAN SING -- REVOLVER VERSION
LENNON & MCCARTNEY
Intro:
---0---------------0---0---0------------------0---
---9-7---7-----------0---0---0---7-9-9-9/10\9---0-
-----8-9-8-9-8-9-8-6-8-6---6-8-9-8-9-9--------6---
-------9---9-9-9-9-------6-----9----------------6-
--------------------------------------------------
-0------------------------------------------------
-0-----------------
---0---7-9-9p7-----
-6-8-9-8-9-9p8-9---
-----9---------9-9-
-----------------7-
-------------------
Verses:
E
You tell me that you've got everything you want
And your bird can sing
F#m A *E
But you don't get me -- you don't get me
Fill Riff:
E
-----------------
-----7-9-9p7-----
---9-8-9-9p8-9---
-9-9---------9-9-
-7-------------7-
-----------------
E
You say you've seen seven wonders
And your bird is green
F#m A *E
But you can't see me -- you can't see me
When. . . possessions. . . .start
G#m G+ B
---------4-------------3-------------2-------
-------4-4-4---------4-4-4-2-0-----4-4-4-2-0-
-----4-------6-4-0-4-------------4-----------
---6---------------------------4-------------
---------------------------------------------
-0-------------------------------------------
down Look. . . di..rection.I'll
C#/F e F#m
-------1-------------0-------------2-------
-----2-2-2---------0-0-0---------2-2-2-----
---1-------1-----1-------1-----2-------2---
-3-----------3-2-----------2-4-----------4-
-------------------------------------------
-------------------------------------------
. . . . .I'll. .'round
F#m B
-------2--------------2-------
-----2-2-2----------4-4-4-2-0-
---2-------2------4-----------
-4-----------4----------------
----------------2-------------
------------------------------
G#m G+
When your prized possessions
B/F# C#/F
Start to wear you down
E F#m
Look in my direction
B
I'll be 'round -- I'll be 'round
Musical Interlude:
---0---------------0---0---0------------------0---
---9-7---7-----------0---0---0---7-9-9-9/10\9---0-
-----8-9-8-9-8-9-8-6-8-6---6-8-9-8-9-9--------6---
-------9---9-9-9-9-------6-----9----------------6-
--------------------------------------------------
-0------------------------------------------------
-0--------------------0-7--0--------------0-7--9-
---0---7-9-9p7---7-9-10-9-10-9-7-----7-9-10-9-11-
-6-8-9-8-9-9p8-9-8-9---------9-8-9-8-8-9---------
-----9---------9-----------------9-9-------------
-------------------------------------------------
-------------------------------------------------
-11-12/13\12-7-----
--0--9/10\-9-9-9---
---------------9-9-
-----------------9-
-------------------
-------------------
More verses:
When. . . . . broken. . . . will
G#m G+ B
---------4-------------3-------------2-------
-------4-4-4---------4-4-4-2-0-----4-4-4-2-0-
-----4-------6-4-0-4-------------4-----------
---6---------------------------4-------------
---------------------------------------------
-0-------------------------------------------
down You. . . . . awoken. .I'll
C#/F e F#m
-------1-------------0-------------2-------
-----2-2-2---------0-0-0---------2-2-2-----
---1-------1-----1-------1-----2-------2---
-3-----------3-2-----------2-4-----------4-
-------------------------------------------
-------------------------------------------
. . . . .I'll. .'round
F#m B
-------2--------------2-------
-----2-2-2----------4-4-4-2-0-
---2-------2------4-----------
-4-----------4----------------
----------------2-------------
------------------------------
G#m G+
When your bird is broken
B/F# C#/F
Will it bring you down
E F#m
You may be awoken
B
I'll be 'round -- I'll be 'round
E
You tell me that you've heard every sound there is
And your bird can swing
F#m A *E
But you can't hear me -- you can't hear me
End:
---0---------------0---0---0---------
---9-7---7-----------0---0---0---7-9-
-----8-9-8-9-8-9-8-6-8-6---6-8-9-8-9-
-------9---9-9-9-9-------6-----9-----
-------------------------------------
-0-----------------------------------
------------0-7--0--------------0-7--9-
-9p7---7-9-10-9-10-9-7-----7-9-10-9-11-
-9p8-9-8-9---------9-8-9-8-8-9---------
-----9-----------------9-9-------------
---------------------------------------
---------------------------------------
-11-12/13\12-7-------0-------------0-----------
--0--9/10\-9-9-9-----9-7---7-------9-7---7-----
---------------9-9-----8-9-8-9-8-----8-9-8-9-8-
-----------------9-------9---9-9-------9---9-9-
-----------------------------------------------
-------------------0-------------0-------------
A
---0-----------5-
---9-7---7-----5-
-----8-9-8-9-8-6-
-------9---9-9-7-
---------------7-
-0-------------5-