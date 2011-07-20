Tabs: The Beatles "And Your Bird Can Sing"

USER-SUBMITTED TAB

Artist: The Beatles

Song: "And Your Bird Can Sing”

Intro:

E B R

E------------------------------------------------

B---9-7-5-7-5-4-5-4-2-0-------0-2-9-9-9-10-9-----

G---9-8-6-8-6-4-6-4-2-1-2-1-2-1-2-9-9-9-10-9-9---

D-----------------------4-2-4------------------9-

A------------------------------------------------

E-0----------------------------------------------

B

E-----------------------

B------12-12------------

G----9-11-13-11-9-------

D-11--------------11-9--

A-----------------12-11-

E-----------------------

Verse:

E

You tell me that you've got every thing you want

And your bird can sing

F#m A E

But you don't get me You don't get me

Fill riff:

B

E-------------------------

B--------12-12------------

G------9-11-13-11-9-------

D-9-11--------------11-9--

A-------------------12-11-

E-------------------------

Verse:

You say you've seen seven wonders

And your bird is green

But you can't see me You can't see me

Middle:

When your prize po--sessions start to

G#m G+ B/F#

E----------4------------------3------------------

B-------4--4-----4----------4-4-4----------4-----

G-----4------------6-4---4--------6-4---4--------

D-6--------------------5--------------4----------

A------------------------------------------------

E------------------------------------------------

Weigh you down

C#/F

E-2-------------------------

B-4-----4---------7-6-------

G---------6-4-----6-6-6-----

D---------------6-------6---

A-------------8-----------8-

E---------------------------

E F#m

Look in my di----rection I'll be 'round I'll

E----------0-------------2-----------------2-----

B----------0-0---------2-2-2-------------2-2-2---

G--------------1-----2----------2------2---------

D------6-9-------2-4---------------4-4-----------

A-7----------------------------------------------

E------------------------------------------------

B

be 'round

E--------------------

B--------------------

G-2--------8-8-8-----

D----4---9-------9---

A------------------9-

E------7-------------

Guitar Solo:

E B R

E------------------------------------------------

B----9-7-5-7-5-4-5-4-2-0-------0-2-9-9-9-10-9----

G----9-8-6-8-6-4-6-4-2-1-2-1-2-1-2-9-9-9-10-9-9-4

D------------------------4-2-4-------------------

A------------------------------------------------

E------------------------------------------------

B

E-----7-7--------

B---5-7-9-7-5----

G-6-----------6--

D----------------

A----------------

E----------------

F#m A E

B R

E--2-4-5-7-5-4-2-0---0-2-4-5-6-9-11-12-12-12-14--

B------------------4-----------------------------

G--2-4-6-8-6-4-2-1---1-2-4-6-8-9-11-13-13-13-14--

D------------------4-----------------------------

A------------------------------------------------

E------------------------------------------------

E-12----------

B----12-------

G-13-13-13----

D-------14-14-

A----------14-

E-------------

Middle:

When your bird is broken Will it bring you down?

You may be awoken I'll be 'round I'll be 'round

Verse:

Tell me that you've heard every sound there is

And your bird can swing

But you can't hear me You can't hear me

Repeat guitar solo:

. . then . .

End:

A

E-------------------------------------------------

B---9-7-5-7-5-4-5---9-7-5-7-5-4-5--9-7-5-7-5-4-5-2

G---9-8-6-8-6-4-6---9-8-6-8-6-4-6--9-8-6-8-6-4-6-2

D------------------------------------------------2

A-------------------------------------------------

E-0---------------0---------------0---------------

B = bend up first note to second. . .

R = release first note to second. . .

In both cases, pick only first note

Magic E Chord for use in AYBCS. Note that this is

a real open, twangy sounding E5 chord. . . sounds

best on a Rickenbacker 325! Also sounds great in

Day Tripper.

E -0-

B -0-

G -9-

D -9-

A -7-

E -0-

On June 10, 1995, Richard Fowler

(fowler@newshost.iphase.com) contributed the

following arrangement of the lead riff or tab

for AYBCS

E----------------------------------0--2--0--4-

B-9--7\5--4\2-------------0--2--4--2--4--2--5-

G-9--8-6--4-2--4\2--1--2--1--2--4-------------

D--------------6-4--2--4----------------------

A---------------------------------------------

E---------------------------------------------

E-4/5\4--0--------0--2--4--5--7--5-------------

B-5-7-5--0--0--2-----2--4--7--9--7--9--7--5--7-

G-----------------------------------9--8--6--8-

D----------------------------------------------

A----------------------------------------------

E----------------------------------------------

E------------9---11--12--14--16--16--17--16-

B-9--10--12--10--12--14--16--17--17--19--17-

G-9--11--13---------------------------------

D-------------------------------------------

A-------------------------------------------

E-------------------------------------------

E------------

B-12---------

G-----13-----

D---------14-

A------------

E------------

AND YOUR BIRD CAN SING -- REVOLVER VERSION

LENNON & MCCARTNEY

Intro:

---0---------------0---0---0------------------0---

---9-7---7-----------0---0---0---7-9-9-9/10\9---0-

-----8-9-8-9-8-9-8-6-8-6---6-8-9-8-9-9--------6---

-------9---9-9-9-9-------6-----9----------------6-

--------------------------------------------------

-0------------------------------------------------

-0-----------------

---0---7-9-9p7-----

-6-8-9-8-9-9p8-9---

-----9---------9-9-

-----------------7-

-------------------

Verses:

E

You tell me that you've got everything you want

And your bird can sing

F#m A *E

But you don't get me -- you don't get me

Fill Riff:

E

-----------------

-----7-9-9p7-----

---9-8-9-9p8-9---

-9-9---------9-9-

-7-------------7-

-----------------

E

You say you've seen seven wonders

And your bird is green

F#m A *E

But you can't see me -- you can't see me

When. . . possessions. . . .start

G#m G+ B

---------4-------------3-------------2-------

-------4-4-4---------4-4-4-2-0-----4-4-4-2-0-

-----4-------6-4-0-4-------------4-----------

---6---------------------------4-------------

---------------------------------------------

-0-------------------------------------------

down Look. . . di..rection.I'll

C#/F e F#m

-------1-------------0-------------2-------

-----2-2-2---------0-0-0---------2-2-2-----

---1-------1-----1-------1-----2-------2---

-3-----------3-2-----------2-4-----------4-

-------------------------------------------

-------------------------------------------

. . . . .I'll. .'round

F#m B

-------2--------------2-------

-----2-2-2----------4-4-4-2-0-

---2-------2------4-----------

-4-----------4----------------

----------------2-------------

------------------------------

G#m G+

When your prized possessions

B/F# C#/F

Start to wear you down

E F#m

Look in my direction

B

I'll be 'round -- I'll be 'round

Musical Interlude:

---0---------------0---0---0------------------0---

---9-7---7-----------0---0---0---7-9-9-9/10\9---0-

-----8-9-8-9-8-9-8-6-8-6---6-8-9-8-9-9--------6---

-------9---9-9-9-9-------6-----9----------------6-

--------------------------------------------------

-0------------------------------------------------

-0--------------------0-7--0--------------0-7--9-

---0---7-9-9p7---7-9-10-9-10-9-7-----7-9-10-9-11-

-6-8-9-8-9-9p8-9-8-9---------9-8-9-8-8-9---------

-----9---------9-----------------9-9-------------

-------------------------------------------------

-------------------------------------------------

-11-12/13\12-7-----

--0--9/10\-9-9-9---

---------------9-9-

-----------------9-

-------------------

-------------------

More verses:

When. . . . . broken. . . . will

G#m G+ B

---------4-------------3-------------2-------

-------4-4-4---------4-4-4-2-0-----4-4-4-2-0-

-----4-------6-4-0-4-------------4-----------

---6---------------------------4-------------

---------------------------------------------

-0-------------------------------------------

down You. . . . . awoken. .I'll

C#/F e F#m

-------1-------------0-------------2-------

-----2-2-2---------0-0-0---------2-2-2-----

---1-------1-----1-------1-----2-------2---

-3-----------3-2-----------2-4-----------4-

-------------------------------------------

-------------------------------------------

. . . . .I'll. .'round

F#m B

-------2--------------2-------

-----2-2-2----------4-4-4-2-0-

---2-------2------4-----------

-4-----------4----------------

----------------2-------------

------------------------------

G#m G+

When your bird is broken

B/F# C#/F

Will it bring you down

E F#m

You may be awoken

B

I'll be 'round -- I'll be 'round

E

You tell me that you've heard every sound there is

And your bird can swing

F#m A *E

But you can't hear me -- you can't hear me

End:

---0---------------0---0---0---------

---9-7---7-----------0---0---0---7-9-

-----8-9-8-9-8-9-8-6-8-6---6-8-9-8-9-

-------9---9-9-9-9-------6-----9-----

-------------------------------------

-0-----------------------------------

------------0-7--0--------------0-7--9-

-9p7---7-9-10-9-10-9-7-----7-9-10-9-11-

-9p8-9-8-9---------9-8-9-8-8-9---------

-----9-----------------9-9-------------

---------------------------------------

---------------------------------------

-11-12/13\12-7-------0-------------0-----------

--0--9/10\-9-9-9-----9-7---7-------9-7---7-----

---------------9-9-----8-9-8-9-8-----8-9-8-9-8-

-----------------9-------9---9-9-------9---9-9-

-----------------------------------------------

-------------------0-------------0-------------

A

---0-----------5-

---9-7---7-----5-

-----8-9-8-9-8-6-

-------9---9-9-7-

---------------7-

-0-------------5-