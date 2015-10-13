Trending

Eight of the Hottest New Electric-Acoustic Hybrid Guitars on the Market

In the photo gallery below, Guitar World picks eight of the hottest new electric-acoustic hybrid guitars on the market today.

The galley includes models by Schecter Guitars, Yamaha, Taylor Guitars, Epiphone, Music Man, Line 6, D’Angelico Guitars and Dean.

For more information about each of these manufacturers, check out:

schecterguitars.com
usa.yamaha.com
taylorguitars.com
epiphone.com
music-man.com
line6.com
dangelicoguitars.com
deanguitars.com

Note that the prices shown below are the street prices. Enjoy!

Thanks to The Music Zoo for photos of the Music Man and the D’Angelico!

Image 1 of 8

Image 2 of 8

Image 3 of 8

Image 4 of 8

Image 5 of 8

Image 6 of 8

Image 7 of 8

Image 8 of 8