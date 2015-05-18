16-Year-Old Tina S. Plays Metallica's "Master of Puppets" — Video

Tina S.—everyone's favorite teenage French shredder—is back with another new video, her second of 2015.

This time, Tina—who has covered everyone from Yngwie Malmsteen to Eddie Van Halen to Steve Vai to Gary Moore to DragonForce—tackles Metallica's "Master of Puppets," the title track from the band's iconic 1986 album.

Tina, who recently turned 16, posted the video to YouTube today, May 18. As always, Tina is playing her Vigier Excalibur Custom guitar. She was taught and filmed by her guitar instructor, Renaud Louis-Servais.

Tina has become well known to readers of GuitarWorld.com for her effortless covers of Van Halen's "Eruption," Vai's version of Paganini's 5th Caprice, Dream Theater's "The Best of Times" and her shred tribute to Italian composer Antonio Vivaldi.

Her latest video, which we shared in March, was one of her most successful offerings in terms of site traffic and page views. You can check out that video—"Tina S. Plays DragonForce's 'Through the Fire and Flames'"—right here.

You also might want to check out Tina's take on Yngwie Malmsteen's "Arpeggios from Hell," which she performed and posted in March 2014.

For more about Tina, check out the links above (and under RELATED CONTENT), and follow her on Facebook and Twitter.