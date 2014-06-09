15-Year-Old Guitarist Tina S. Plays Gary Moore's "The Loner"

Tina S.—everyone's favorite teenage French shredder—is back with another new video.

This time, Tina—who has covered everyone from Yngwie Malmsteen to Eddie Van Halen to Steve Vai to David Gilmour—tackles Gary Moore's "The Loner."

As always, Tina is playing her Vigier Excalibur Custom guitar. She was taught and filmed by her guitar instructor, Renaud Louis-Servais.

Tina has become well known to readers of GuitarWorld.com for her effortless covers of Van Halen's "Eruption," Vai's version of Paganini's 5th Caprice, Dream Theater's "The Best of Times" and her shred tribute to Italian composer Antonio Vivaldi.

You also might want to check out her take on Yngwie Malmsteen's "Arpeggios from Hell," which she performed and posted in March.

For more about Tina, check out the links above (and under RELATED CONTENT), and follow her on Facebook and Twitter. As I promised in March, be on the lookout for an interview with Tina on GuitarWorld.com sometime this summer. I just need to translate her answers into English!