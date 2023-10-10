We thought Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale was a dud until they slashed the price of these Boss and Roland favorites – and yes it includes the Katana!

By Daryl Robertson
published

Save big on everything from the Katana to Boss compact pedals, synths and electronic drum kits

(Image credit: Boss )

Wait, didn’t Amazon Prime Day already happen in July? Well, yes, but the online retail giant has just launched their Prime Big Deals Days event. Running from 10th-11th October, Amazon is offering incredible price drops on tons of popular products, including some musical goodies we can get excited about – and well ahead of the Black Friday guitar deals landing next month. 

Now, we’ll be the first to admit that we were ready to write off this sales event, expecting money off toasters and smart home devices but nothing for us musicians. Luckily, that’s not the case as you can score sizable discounts on a range of Roland and Boss products

Amazon Prime Deals: Save big on Boss &amp; Roland

Whether you’re looking for a do-it-all practice combo or a trusty electronic drum kit, this Amazon sale is the place to go. With up to 20% off a range of popular products, these deals may even beat what we are likely to see come Black Friday.   

The Boss Katana-50 MkII EX is arguably one of the most revered practice amps of the last few years and it’s easy to see why. Loaded with top-notch effects and amp models as well as three power settings, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better practice solution on the market – and better yet, you can save 15% at Amazon right now

Pedal fanatics will be glad to see a couple of Boss compact pedals amongst the sales items, with the BC-1X bass compressor and CP-1X compressor receiving 15% off for a limited time. 

Of course, there is plenty more available with digital pianos, synths and drum kits all included so we encourage you to take a look for yourself. 

Daryl Robertson
Daryl Robertson

First and foremost, I'm a guitar enthusiast – a fanatic, some might say. I'm a firm believer that most of the world's problems can be solved with a Gibson SG and a catastrophically loud amp. As a Senior Deals Writer on Guitar World, I write about guitars for a living, but in a past life, I worked in music retail for 7 years, advising customers on the right guitars, basses, drums, pianos, and PA systems for their needs. I also have a passion for live sound; I'm a fully qualified sound engineer with experience working in various venues in Scotland, where I live with my wife and dog. 