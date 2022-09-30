A huge range of Squiers just got even more affordable with $50 off at the Fender store

Do you remember when buying an affordable electric guitar meant limiting yourself to only a handful of genuinely playable options? Well, we do, and boy, are we glad that that isn't the case anymore! Instead, brands like Squier prove that entry-level and inexpensive instruments are better than ever before, with Fender's sister brand offering high-quality options for every type of player – and better yet, Fender has knocked $50 off a massive range of these guitars (opens in new tab) to sweeten the deal.

Now, when we say there is something for everyone here, we really mean it. This sale has every musical style and sonic possibility covered. From the retro and warm tone of the beloved Classic Vibe '50s Stratocaster (opens in new tab) to the radically styled Contemporary Telecaster RH (opens in new tab), there's a guitar for every genre here. Semi-hollow fans can even take advantage of the discount to save money off the stunning Classic Vibe Starcaster (opens in new tab) – which sees Fender bring the wonky Jazzmaster sensibilities to an ES-335 style guitar.

If you're a bassist, don't worry, Fender hasn't forgotten about the keepers of the low-end. There are plenty of bass guitars on offer as well. Newbies can grab the Affinity Jazz Bass for only $269.99 (opens in new tab), while those seeking the vintage tone only a P-bass can provide will be happy to see the Classic Vibe '60s Precision Bass (opens in new tab) down to only $449.99.

Obviously, there are lots more on offer, from shred-ready metal guitars to grunge-approved offsets and even a Classic Vibe Bass VI (opens in new tab), if you really feel like going in a completely different direction.

Elsewhere on the Fender site (opens in new tab), you can find more offers on a wide range of beginner electric guitars , acoustic guitars and combo amplifiers . We've linked them below if you want to check out the sale for yourself. It's worth noting that Black Friday isn't too far away, and we expect Fender to get heavily involved in the Black Friday guitar deals , so it's worth keeping an eye on Fender's website in the lead up to the big day.

