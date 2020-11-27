After a beginner electric guitar? Here are the top deals of Black Friday 2020 so far

If you're just getting started playing guitar, it can be daunting finding the best instrument for you. First on your list of choices is, of course, whether to go for an acoustic or electric guitar. If you've decided to go for the latter and join the ranks of rock 'n' roll super stardom, you're likely stuck on which specific axe to wield.

But fear not, the team here at GW are on the lookout for the best Black Friday guitar deals out there right now with the intention of getting you playing, faster.

And with all the major music retailers jumping aboard the Black Friday train, there's tons of choice, meaning you're bound to find the beginner electric guitar that's perfect for you.

The top beginner electric guitar deals of Black Friday 2020 so far

Squier Stratocaster guitar pack: $219 , now $169.99, save $50

This Squier guitar pack will get you playing fast, with everything you need to get started: a Squier Stratocaster, Frontman practice amp, cable, strap and picks. But you'll also receive access to Fender's Play software for three months. With plenty of lessons and songs, it's sure to keep you busy! Choose between Olympic White or 3-Color Sunburst.View Deal

Squier Limited-Edition Bullet Telecaster: $179 $129, save $50

In the market for your first electric guitar? You can't go far wrong with this Squier Bullet Tele. Featuring a basswood body, ergonomic C-shaped neck and effortlessly playable Indian laurel fingerboard, this guitar will keep you playing comfortably for hours on end. Available in Lake Placid Blue finish.View Deal

Epiphone Ltd Ed ES-335 PRO: Was $499, now $399, save $100

This affordable version of Gibson’s iconic ES-335 outline boasts super classic looks and tones, courtesy of Alnico Classic PRO humbuckers, and is available right now for just $399 in Sunburst finish at Musician's Friend.View Deal

Schecter C-1 Platinum: was $599 , now $449 at Guitar Center

If you're an aspiring metal player and your budget can stretch, the C-1 Platinum is a killer purchase – especially with $149 knocked off the asking price. Kitted out with EMG pickups and an Ultra Access neck joint, it's built for heavy tones and speedy licks. It's available in Satin Transparent Midnight Blue and Translucent Black finishes.View Deal

Ibanez AX120: was $200, now $150

Strat- and Tele-style models often make up the bulk of what's on offer in the beginner electric guitar market. But allow us to buck the trend, and show you this awesome Ibanez doublecut. The AX120 boasts a solid poplar body, maple neck and 22-fret white pine fingerboard. Electronics include a pair of Ibanez ceramic humbuckers, controlled via two sets of volume and tone knobs and three-way selectors switch. The Sea Foam Green and White versions have $50 knocked off for a limited time only. View Deal

Squier Bullet Mustang: now only $119.99

Get the perfect electric guitar for beginners in this unbelievable Black Friday deal. Start playing straight out of the box, thanks to a short 24" scale, which makes your first chords and solos easy.View Deal