Amazon has just slashed the price of Zoom recording equipment including the killer Zoom H5 and ZUM-2 podcast mic pack

By Daryl Robertson
published

Amazon’s Prime Day Early Access sale is the place to go for bargain prices on podcasting and recording equipment

Amazon has just slashed the price of Zoom recording equipment including the Zoom H5 and ZUM-2 podcast mic pack
(Image credit: Zoom)

Wait, wasn’t Amazon Prime Day in June? Well, it looks like Amazon isn’t content with slashing prices in the summer as well as unleashing their Black Friday guitar deals at the end of November, so they’ve added a brand new sales event to plug the gap – the Prime Day Early Access Sale (opens in new tab), which runs until the end of play on Wednesday. Now, we aren’t complaining, the more options to save, the better. While there are many products on offer, podcasters and recording fanatics may want to check out the deals on Zoom portable recorders, microphones and interfaces (opens in new tab)

Now, you may think of Zoom as simply a producer of budget multi-effects, but they are, in fact, a leading force in the world of portable recorders, audio interfaces and podcasting microphones – and luckily for you, some of their most popular models are currently on sale. 

The insanely popular Zoom H5 4-track portable recorder has been cut from $337.99 to $239.99 (opens in new tab). This has been a go-to recorder for sound designers for years and right now, you can save $98! If you don’t need your recording device to be as portable as the classic H5, then the Zoom R20 multi-track tabletop recorder (opens in new tab) may be a better option for you, and right now, it is down to only $349.99.

Looking for a simple plug-and-play option for your killer new podcast idea? Well, you may want to take advantage of this stellar deal on the Zoom ZUM-2 podcast mic pack, which is down to only $99.99 (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

Zoom Recording Gear: Big savings at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Amazon is taking their scissors to a number of price tags over the next couple of days, and included is Zoom recording and podcasting equipment. From the mighty Zoom H8 to the beginner-friendly ZUM-2 mic pack, there is plenty on offer if you fancy recording at home. 

View Deal (opens in new tab)

While there are a few electric guitar deals on offer over at Amazon, and there's some tasty discounts on the Positive Grid Spark (opens in new tab), we’d say you’re best heading over to Guitar Center and checking out their absolutely stellar Guitar-A-Thon sale (opens in new tab), which is in full swing right now. There you’ll find incredible deals on everything from Fender Player Strats to Martin acoustics, MXR pedals, and wallet-friendly practice amps.  

Need more tips on recording gear? Check out our expert buying guides

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Daryl Robertson
Daryl Robertson

First and foremost, I'm a guitar enthusiast – a fanatic, some might say. I'm a firm believer that most of the world's problems can be solved with a Gibson SG and a catastrophically loud amp. As Junior Deals Writer on Guitar World, I write about guitars for a living, but in a past life, I worked in music retail for 7 years, advising customers on the right guitars, basses, drums, pianos, and PA systems for their needs. I also have a passion for live sound; I'm a fully qualified sound engineer with experience working in various venues in Scotland, where I live with my wife and dog. 