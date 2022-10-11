Amazon has just slashed the price of Zoom recording equipment including the killer Zoom H5 and ZUM-2 podcast mic pack

Wait, wasn’t Amazon Prime Day in June? Well, it looks like Amazon isn’t content with slashing prices in the summer as well as unleashing their Black Friday guitar deals at the end of November, so they’ve added a brand new sales event to plug the gap – the Prime Day Early Access Sale (opens in new tab), which runs until the end of play on Wednesday. Now, we aren’t complaining, the more options to save, the better. While there are many products on offer, podcasters and recording fanatics may want to check out the deals on Zoom portable recorders, microphones and interfaces (opens in new tab).

Now, you may think of Zoom as simply a producer of budget multi-effects, but they are, in fact, a leading force in the world of portable recorders, audio interfaces and podcasting microphones – and luckily for you, some of their most popular models are currently on sale.

The insanely popular Zoom H5 4-track portable recorder has been cut from $337.99 to $239.99 (opens in new tab). This has been a go-to recorder for sound designers for years and right now, you can save $98! If you don’t need your recording device to be as portable as the classic H5, then the Zoom R20 multi-track tabletop recorder (opens in new tab) may be a better option for you, and right now, it is down to only $349.99.

Looking for a simple plug-and-play option for your killer new podcast idea? Well, you may want to take advantage of this stellar deal on the Zoom ZUM-2 podcast mic pack, which is down to only $99.99 (opens in new tab).

Amazon is taking their scissors to a number of price tags over the next couple of days, and included is Zoom recording and podcasting equipment. From the mighty Zoom H8 to the beginner-friendly ZUM-2 mic pack, there is plenty on offer if you fancy recording at home.

While there are a few electric guitar deals on offer over at Amazon, and there's some tasty discounts on the Positive Grid Spark (opens in new tab), we’d say you’re best heading over to Guitar Center and checking out their absolutely stellar Guitar-A-Thon sale (opens in new tab), which is in full swing right now. There you’ll find incredible deals on everything from Fender Player Strats to Martin acoustics, MXR pedals, and wallet-friendly practice amps.

