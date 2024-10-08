Amazon who? Sales at Guitar Center, Fender, Positive Grid and Sweetwater are kicking Prime Day to the curb

Yes Amazon, we get it. Unless you've been living under a rock, you probably already know that another major Amazon shopping event is underway. Their Big Deal Days event (aka Prime Day 2) is in full swing, but while the 48-hour deals extravaganza ticks over with a smattering of worthwhile deals for guitar players, it’s away from Amazon where your cash is best spent.

Unless you’re stocking up on accessories , spare parts, perishables like guitar strings - all of which are doing good business over at Amazon - it often pays dividends to look to competing sales for better deals on bigger ticket items like electric guitars , amps and modelers . And that’s exactly what’s happening today, with a number of online stores launching their own Amazon-rivaling promotions with plenty of sweet deals to write home about. So, these are the Amazon-beating sales you should care about right now.

Fender.com: Shop 185 discounted models

There are discounts across the board on Fender models, from Acoustasonics, to American Pro electrics, Vinteras and Squier Paranormals. This is usually a great time of year to pick up a great Fender deal and you won't find much better than this.

Positive Grid: Up to 50% off amps and software

Ok, so in all fairness the PG deals on their own site are not dissimilar to the ones you'll find on Amazon at the moment, but there is a wider range of deals available at the brand's HQ. Our top pick is the Spark Go, which is currently back to the pre-order price of $109. That's a lot of smarts for not very much cash.

Reverb Beat the Rush: Up to 44% off

With some phenomenal deals on new, used, and b-stock gear, Reverb has one of the biggest sales offerings available that counters the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event. You can score some serious savings on the biggest music gear brands and nail your shopping list well before the chaos of Black Friday rolls around.

Sweetwater: Buy a Taylor, save big on a second one

Sweetwater isn't doing anything major to coincide with Big Deal Days, but that hasn't stopped them dropping a pretty cool offer – buy a 300 or 400 Series acoustic Taylor guitar and add a Baby Taylor to your cart for $99, a GS Mini Sapele for $199, or an Academy for $299. That works out as hundreds of dollars in savings regardless of which second guitar you choose. And you'll end up with two guitars!

Can't find anything you fancy here? Don't forget that this year's Black Friday guitar deals are just around the corner.