...And Parkas for All: Metallica Heading South to Antarctica for December 8 Show

We've heard the rumors — but it has finally been confirmed: Metallica will perform in Antarctica in December.

Here's the entire press release — titled "Journey to the Bottom of the Earth" — from metallica.com:

After over 30 years as a band, we have been unbelievably fortunate to visit just about every corner of the earth . . . except for one. That is all about to change as we are set travel to Antarctica, the only continent that Metallica has never played on until now!

We are partnering with Coca-Cola Zero for one of the most unique and special concert events in our career as we'll be performing near the heliport of the Argentine Antarctic Base Carlini on Sunday, December 8, 2013.Latin American fans in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, and Mexico will be able to enter a contest for the chance to win an Antarctic cruise that sails December 3-10 and will stop at Carlini. We'll be playing inside a dome on the base and in another twist, the show will be transmitted to the audience via headphones with no amplification . . . a real first for us! The show will also be streamed live for our friends in those Latin American countries who cannot join us at the base and filmed to share with everyone at a later date.To enter the contest to join us in Antarctica, click HERE. Contest entry begins October 28.Pack up those warm clothes and we'll see you at the bottom of the planet!Metallica have released updated information about the concert and contest:Coca-Cola Zero presents "Música Zero," an event that will enable Metallica to perform in Antarctica for the first time. Besides the concert, this initiative offers fans the chance to participate in a unique expedition to see the wonders of a place reserved for peace, international cooperation and science.In order to be part of the trip, fans will have to participate in a contest that being launched in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica and Mexico from October 28 through November 22. Candidates will face the challenge of demonstrating what they would be willing to do to live this unprecedented experience and share it through Coca-Cola Zero’s Twitter account (@CocaColaZeroAr) including the hashtag #CocaColaZeroAntartida.The winners will leave December 3 in a cruise from the port of Ushuaia, in Tierra del Fuego, headed for Antarctica. During the 10-day journey, they will be able to enjoy the landscapes of this beautiful continent, participate in lectures to be provided by specialists, see audiovisual material on the work of the scientists and receive environmental information.Metallica’s concert will take place in a site set up close to the heliport of the Carlini Argentine Base and will have a feature that will make it exceptional: it will be broadcasted to the audience through headphones. In addition, Metallica fans of participating countries will be able to enjoy the streaming from Antarctica through coca-cola.tv and coca-cola.fm.Coca-Cola Zero will donate equipment for the new laboratory at the Carlini base, which concentrates the largest number of Argentinean scientific investigations and international cooperation. Coca-Cola Zero will likewise contribute to disseminate the marvels of this continent through a documentary and the entire “Música Zero” experience will be broadcasted previously and during the event.Antarctica is under the special stewardship of the Antarctic Treaty and various international forums which, among other aspects, contemplate the possibility of fostering cultural activities to create awareness on the importance of this continent, safeguard Antarctic biodiversity and as an example of international cooperation.“Música Zero” has complied with the Environmental Impact Assessment developed by the Environmental Management Program and Tourism of the Argentine National Antarctic Directorate (Dirección Nacional del Antártico, DNA) according to the guidelines of the Antarctic Protection Protocol (Madrid Protocol).