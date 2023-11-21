“A significant leap forward in sonic performance and flexibility for guitarists of all styles”: Bad Cat finally launches the Jet Black – the unit behind Tosin Abasi’s recent return to tube amps

Bad Cat has finally launched its collection of Jet Black guitar amps, which the Californian manufacturer has described as “a significant leap forward in sonic performance and flexibility for guitarists of all styles.”

Naturally, this declaration is attention-grabbing in and of itself, but the Jet Black amp platform is made even more notable by the fact that it was being used months before its release by none other than Tosin Abasi.

Until recently, the Animals As Leaders virtuoso had been an amp modeling loyalist, having relied heavily on the Axe-Fx for his tones. Back in June, though, Abasi overhauled his backline rig to include two Bad Cat tube amps – the high-gain Lynx, and the then-unannounced Jet Black head.

(Image credit: Bad Cat)

At the time, Abasi said he “hadn’t heard such clarity and definition before” – a serious statement of intent that not only serves as an affirmation of Abasi’s confidence in his new Bad Cat rig, but also as a gigantic seal of approval of the Jet Black’s performance.

Indeed, that the Jet Black has managed to win Abasi over and lure him away from the Axe-Fx is a pretty impressive feat, especially given the fact that nowadays many players are moving in the opposite direction.

Available in head and combo formats, the Jet Black was designed to bring “Black Cat amp's trademark sound to players who needed more volume” and doubles up on the EL84 tubes (four in total) resulting in improved headroom and touch-sensitive response.

According to the company, the introduction of an extra pair of EL84s led to an unexpected sonic outcome, which, in Bad Cat’s own words, resulted in an “unrestrained” and “visceral” playing experience.

(Image credit: Bad Cat)

Specs-wise, the Jet Black is a two-channel amp with (as previously mentioned) a built-in tremolo effect, as well as an FX loop, onboard reverb and a universal three-band EQ for hands-on sound sculpting.

Breaking those channels down further, the first is concerned with harmonically rich, edge-of-breakup clean tones, while the second is more rock-oriented, and is packed with – Black Cat says – both classic and modern guitar tones, all with their own unique character.

(Image credit: Bad Cat)

On the front panel, each channel (which can be selected via a toggle switch) has dedicated Volume and Master parameters, and works in tandem with universal Treble, Middle, and Bass knobs. Elsewhere, the reverb is answerable to a one-size-fits-all control, while Tremolo (again, switchable via a toggle) can be dictated by Intensity and Speed.

There's also a line out, both for re-amping and for using external speaker cab Impulse Responses.

The Jet Black, Bad Cat says, “feels big, yet it’s still agile, responsive, and dynamic – you’re in complete control using nothing more than your pick attack and the volume control on your guitar.”

In terms of price, the Jet Black head and combo are available for $2,199 and $2,399, respectively. Both are available to preorder from retailers now.

Head over to Bad Cat to find out more.