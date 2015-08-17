Best Acoustic Rock Song of All Time Poll: "Blackbird" Vs. "Suite: Judy Blue Eyes"

There’s no doubt that acoustic songs have played a lead role in in rock and roll.

”BLACKBIRD,” THE BEATLES

White Album (1968)

“Blackbird” was written by Paul McCartney in light of the escalating racial tensions in the U.S. at the time.

McCartney said on a radio show interview that “the whole idea of ‘you were only waiting for this moment to arise’ was about, you know, the black people’s struggle in the southern states, and I was using the symbolism of a blackbird.”

“Blackbird” is truly an acoustic masterpiece, with the simplicity of an acoustic guitar, foot tapping, birdsongs, and powerful lyrics.

”SUITE: JUDY BLUE EYES,” CROSBY, STILLS & NASH

Crosby, Stills & Nash (1969)

Stephen Stills penned the lyrics to this hit about his girlfriend at the time, Judy Collins. First starting out as pages upon pages of journal entries regarding his relationship, Stills had a hard time narrowing it down to the 7:22 track.

That’s where the “suite” gets thrown in, because there are several pieces to the song about different points in time of their relationship. Although lengthy, many radio stations chose to play the album cut rather than the shortened radio single.

Since the release, Graham Nash revealed that Stills was the only one to play on “Suite: Judy Blue Eyes," with David Crosby and Nash backing him up on vocals.

