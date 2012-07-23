Between the Buried and Me Streaming New Song, "Telos"

North Carolina's Between the Buried and Me have just debuted a brand new song online. Stream "Telos" via the YouTube clip window below.

"Telos" is taken from the band's upcoming new album, The Parallax II: Future Sequence, which is due out October 9 via Metal Blade Records. The album will continue the story that started with last year's EP, The Parallax: Hypersleep Dialogues (buy on iTunes).

"The two main characters of the story take on a journey through space and time with the unenviable task of having to cure the flaws of humanity by any means necessary," says guitarist Paul Waggoner. "While the EP served mostly as an introduction to the characters, Future Sequence contains the action of the story. The lyrics are written in the stream of consciousness style, which really helps to capture the perspective and emotion of the characters. We really enjoyed the challenge of writing this record, and I think we were all pleasantly surprised with how well the music and lyrics jived with one another. I couldn't be happier with how Future Sequence turned out."

You can pre-order The Parallax II: Future Sequencehere.

Between the Buried and Me are on the road as part of the Summer Slaughter Tour.