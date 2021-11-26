Save $130 on the stylish Blackstar Studio 10 6L6 amp in Surf Green with this stellar Black Friday deal

Black Friday is here, and the accompanying glut of Black Friday guitar deals has proven to be quite impressive. The latest eyebrow-raiser of a discount we've seen comes courtesy of Sweetwater, which has taken an even $130 off the price of the Blackstar Studio 10 6L6 guitar amp in Surf Green.

Typically $729, this amazing Sweetwater Black Friday deal sees the price of this compact but powerful combo get cut down to a mouth-watering $599.

Now, $599 is still a nice chunk of change, so what's in it for you if you take Sweetwater up on the sale? Well, for starters you get a rock-solid combo that aims for those classic, pristine American cleans.

This compact, rock-solid combo – with its 6L6 power tube and Celestion Seventy-80 1x12” speaker – aims to give you classic American tube cleans, without breaking the bank, or your back. Save $130 on the amp at Sweetwater today.

The Studio 10 6L6 is assisted in that quest by a 6L6 power tube, an onboard Celestion Seventy-80 1x12” speaker, Clean and Overdrive settings, a subtle but sweet built-in reverb, an emulated output, and a series effects loop.

With a basketweave grille, cream chicken-head knobs, a tan handle and white piping on top of the Surf Green look (which, we must say, boasts a bit more pizzaz than the cream finish on the standard Studio 10 6L6), this thing looks just as good as it sounds.

Weighing in at just over 32 pounds, it'll also give you some of that classic tube flavor without the chiropractor bills.

Bottom line is, as long as your next gig's not at Madison Square Garden, the Studio 10 6L6 in Surf Green will provide you with the classic tube power and flavor you need without breaking the bank, or your back. At this price from Sweetwater, it's as good a tube amp deal as we've seen this Black Friday.

